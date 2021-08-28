Amanda Kloots Does NOT Want To Be Referred To As A ‘Widow’ Ever Again

Amanda Kloots is removing the term “widow” from her vocabulary.

On Friday, the 39-year-old The Talk co-host opened up about why she despises the word following the death of her husband Nick Cordero, who passed away last year due to coronavirus complications.

Related: Amanda Kloots Claps Back After Being Criticized For Dating Again

She explained on Instagram that it never represented her experience, saying:

“Did you know that the Indo-European root meaning of the word widow means ‘be empty?’ Be empty. ‘Be,’ in case you forgot, is a verb, an action word. I have to identify myself with a word that means to stay ’empty’ — no wonder I hate saying the word! I am not a glass-half-empty kind of girl! What’s ironic to me is that in meeting and spending time with other widows and widowers, we are everything but ‘being empty.’ We are desperate to FILL our cup! We are trying everyday to live a life that is overflowing in presence and gratitude.”

And there is no need to go searching for a new name because Kloots has already found a more positive term to take its place:

“I don’t know how you go about changing a word, but I propose a word that means something more hopeful. A word that gives us strength and power! A word that is optimistic in a time when we need it most. Renovare, means to ‘renew.’ I’m not sure if it’s the right word, but it sure defines me more than ‘be empty.’ So here’s to my fellow renovares who are striving everyday to renew, reinvent and refill their cup!”

Renovaré?? Not bad! Ch-ch-check out her entire post (below):

What are your thoughts on the new word Amanda suggested? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Amanda Kloots/Instagram]