Amanda Kloots Recounts Hauntingly Beautiful Ghost Story On Anniversary Of Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots is celebrating her late husband, Nick Cordero, on the anniversary of his tragic death.

Two years after the Broadway star passed away from coronavirus complications at 41, the 40-year-old shared an emotional tribute for him on Instagram Tuesday. With the Justin Bieber song Ghost in the background, she posted a video montage of sweet pictures of the couple throughout the years, several family photos with their 3-year-old son Elvis, and even clips of Nick singing and playing instruments. Amanda wrote in the caption:

“Two years ago today Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick. It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn’t been a day I haven’t missed him. Nick was a presence. His smile and laugh lit up a room. He loved everyone and was a great friend to anyone that knew him.”

The Talk host then took a moment to describe a “beautiful dream” one of her friends experienced on the first anniversary of his death, recalling:

“We were all at a party and Nick was there looking happy and radiant. When she asked him why he was there he said, ‘What do you mean? Today is my birthday. It’s the one day I get to come back and celebrate with everyone I love.’”

After learning about this story, Amanda said her mood instantly changed. Not only that, but it also gave a “clear message” to switch up how she marks this day filled with so much grief:

“He’s celebrating today? He’s happy? Birth and death have so many similarities. I can’t possibly know what’s on the other side but he was sending me a clear message. I quickly reframed this day. July 5th is Nicks ‘new birth’ day instead of his death day. This idea brought a positive light to a otherwise dark day. I decided then that I will celebrate with him today and always on July 5th.”

The 40-year-old fitness instructor then concluded with a direct message for Nick, saying:

“I love honey. I miss you more than life.”

On her Instagram Stories, Amanda continued to honor the performer. She reflected on their time spent together in Capri, where she is currently visiting at the moment:

“We spent part of our honeymoon in Capri. I feel very lucky to be here today as it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

In another slide, the momma also posted a snap of Nick smiling on a boat, saying:

“One of my favorite pictures of Nick he was always so happy here.”

We are sending so much love and light to Amanda, Elvis, and the rest of Nick’s loved ones today. We hope he really is happy and radiant and visiting everyone he loves.

