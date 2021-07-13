Jerry O'Connell Replacing Sharon Osbourne As First MALE Co-Host Of The Talk!

We are SO happy for Jerry O’Connell!

The ever-popular actor and daytime TV guest personality is most likely taking a major step forward, according to The Wrap. In a new report published on Monday, the outlet claims O’Connell is “nearing a deal” to become a full-time co-host on The Talk — effectively replacing Sharon Osbourne, who left the CBS show under a cloud of controversy back in March.

Related: Holly Robinson Peete Delivers Savage Response To Sharon’s ‘Real Time’ Interview

According to two individuals close to the situation who spoke with The Wrap, O’Connell has been having conversations with the CBS daytime TV show “on and off since at least May,” so it’s clear there’s been long-standing interest there. The outlet further reports that O’Connell, who has been a frequent guest of the daytime TV chat home up until this point, has been in hosting negotiations for at least the last several months.

Of course, after Osbourne left in March, the show’s remaining co-hosts are Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth as they wait for another host to fill out the table and help finalize the show. The show’s final current co-host, Carrie Ann Inaba, has taken a leave of absence from the series.

If (when?) O’Connell officially gets there, he’ll become the show’s first official male co-host! An incredible achievement and a HUGE reason to celebrate! Former hosts of the show have included Osbourne, Julie Chen Moonves, Sara Gilbert, Marissa Janet Winokur, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Aisha Tyler, and Marie Osmond.

As fans of The Talk will no doubt recall, Osbourne departed the show in mid-March following a contentious on-air exchange with fellow co-host Underwood. Sharon had been defending her longtime friend Piers Morgan, who was being criticized for making disparaging remarks about Meghan Markle, when Underwood — and others — criticized the remarks as being racially-motivated.

During a subsequent on-air meltdown, Sharon said she felt like she was “about to be put in the electric chair” for defending a longtime friend of hers that the others viewed as racist. Upon leaving the set entirely during the March 10 episode, Sharon’s controversy caused CBS to place The Talk on hiatus as the network launched their own internal review into the situation. Two weeks later, Sharon officially exited the show.

Related: Is Sharon Telling The Truth About The Whole Controversy??

What do U make of Jerry O’Connell’s potential addition to The Talk, Perezcious readers??

Would you be excited at the possibility of somebody like O’Connell coming on full time to help host?!

Sound OFF with your take in the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN/Avalon]