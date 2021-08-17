Carrie Ann Inaba NOT Returning To The Talk After Rumored Sheryl Underwood Feud?! Producers Are PISSED & Looking At Replacements!

Looks like things are all but over for Carrie Ann Inaba on the CBS daytime talk show The Talk! Or are they??

Just weeks after Jerry O’Connell officially replaced Sharon Osbourne on the co-host panel following the race row that sprung out of her defense of pal Piers Morgan and his old Meghan Markle comments, it looks like the show is yet again down a host!

According to Page Six, the CBS daytime TV show is not bringing back dancer Carrie Ann Inaba in her co-hosting gig. And they may even want to fill her empty seat with a second man to match with O’Connell. Whoa!

A source spoke to the outlet on Monday about the proposed changes over on the daytime TV show, revealing this much about what’s going on regarding the Dancing With The Stars judge right now:

“They haven’t announced it, but Carrie Ann is not returning, and they’ve been trying out comics and athletes to take her place.”

Comics and athletes! Talk about a very specific group of people. We just wonder who might be on that list… give us names!!!

Of course, the 53-year-old Carrie Ann infamously took a leave of absence from the show back in April focus on her “health and well-being.” At the time, she posted a poignant message to her Instagram account in which she explained how “health is the most precious gift” we have and it was imperative she take care of hers. She finished it optimistically, saying outright that she “hopes to be back soon, ready for action,” and yet now — just four months later — it would appear that is not the case.

Remember, too, that we previously reported on Inaba’s own alleged issues with The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood — the same woman who bumped heads with Osbourne ahead of her ouster. Even then, insiders were skeptical about supposed health issues — and not Underwood — being the reason being Inaba’s abrupt exit.

The Page Six insider is at least mildly skeptical about the personal health hiatus being an excuse for leaving the show, now, too. Instead, that source says Inaba’s tough times started after Osbourne’s removal, which reportedly did not sit well with the dancer. The insider explains more:

“After [Sharon’s firing], they brought in a diversity and inclusion agency to help repair the situation, and Carrie Ann openly griped that she was being punished for things while she was out. She returned to a new environment, and she also didn’t like that the show is starting to tackle more serious issues.”

Wow!

We can at least understand that first part, maybe — but the problem with the show tackling more serious issues? Really?! If that allegation is really true, no wonder it’s been struggling in the daytime ratings for so long…

Honestly, more than anything, today’s news about Inaba’s apparently-for-sure exit sure makes her last message from July seem all the more purposeful! Last month, Carrie Ann popped up on social media with a series of Instagram Stories videos excitedly promoting the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars, where she will be back as a judge alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

But instead of also excitedly talking up The Talk, Carrie Ann was noticeably lukewarm in regards to her upcoming participation over there, instead saying this to the cameras in that same series of vids:

“I noticed a lot of you are asking about The Talk, if I’m coming back and what’s happening there. I should have some news soon about what’s going on with my future at The Talk. I want to say congratulations to Jerry O’Connell. As soon as I know what’s going on with The Talk I will let you know, I promise. I’m very excited about Dancing With the Stars starting … everything’s good, and I look forward to sharing with you guys the news about The Talk. Have a beautiful day.”

Huh.

That’s it?!

Multiple outlets claimed the CBS daytime show’s producers were PISSED with Inaba over her tepid Talk promos and, yeah, we can understand that. Not exactly a ringing endorsement for the show itself, or her future over there…

To be fair, though, at least one other insider is trying to pump the brakes a little bit on all these Carrie Ann developments!

Speaking as a second source to Page Six in this new report out Monday, one person at least claims that no decision has been rendered final quite yet:

“It’s 50/50. Everyone wants her back. No decisions have been made.”

Well then!

