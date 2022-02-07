Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Meets Amanda Kloots: 'New Friends In A Club We Didn't Ever Think We'd Be In'

What a tough way to make a new friend…

Kelly Rizzo and Amanda Kloots met for the very first time over the weekend to connect over the deaths of their husbands. Bob Saget’s wife, who lost the 65-year-old comedian last month, shared a sweet selfie of the women connecting on Sunday, writing on her Instagram Story:

“So grateful to connect with this strong angel of a human. Her insight is so incredible and helpful. Love you already @amandakloots.”

The Talk co-host tragically lost her husband Nick Cordero, 41, after a 95-day battle with COVID-19 in July 2020, so she knows a thing or two about the difficulty of mourning a loved one. She has been outspoken about her grief ever since, especially as she works to raise her 2-year-old son Elvis as a single mom now.

Grateful to have connected with a new friend, she shared the same photo as Kelly to IG, adding in the caption:

“New friends in a club we didn’t ever think we’d be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman, sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on. ”

Rizzo commented on the post, bittersweetly noting:

“If I’m going to be in this club, I’m grateful to have genuine, caring people like you by my side. “

Oof. So sad. We seriously wish none of these women had to be in this “club.”

Later in the day, Kelly returned to social media with a stunning photo of herself on an El Lay beach looking out at a bright sunset. Reflecting on her hubby’s love for the wonders of the world, she mused:

“They say the ocean is healing. I know Bob believed that. He loved the ocean so much. He also loved a good sunset, and would always love to capture one for me. Wishing he was with me to see this one. But so grateful to have the opportunity to be here and take in the sea air and see part of God’s miracle. Actually, I know he’s here. Just wish I brought a couple cigars for us. Oh well, next time.”

The Dancing With The Stars contestant was right there with encouraging words in response, agreeing:

“The ocean is so healing!”

Kloots and Elvis were also spotted enjoying a beach day in adorable videos captured for fans. Take a look:

Aww!!

Kelly has had no shortage of love and support around her since the Full House alum was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room amid his stand-up comedy tour on January 9, but we bet it is comforting to connect with another wife mourning their husband so unexpectedly. Sending these ladies lots of love!!

