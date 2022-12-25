Hallmark, Netflix, Amazon! Cheesy Holiday Movies You Can Binge This Year!

Need a holiday movie to watch with your fam this year? Sick of the same old stuff like Miracle On 34th Street and Die Hard?? Well, streaming services have you covered!

In addition to tons of classics, Prime Video, Netflix, and more have brand new Christmas flicks on offer this year! There’s rom-coms, old school musicals, and kid-friendly comedies — there’s even a holiday horror movie! Enough options to please any family! (Just not any “traditional family” only type family.)

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good movie! Or at least an appropriately cheesy one… Take a look at all the options (below)!

Romance

Something From Tiffany’s

It’s a magical New York City Christmas when two couple’s very special gifts get mixed up — forcing them to face some big questions about their relationships! Starring Zoey Deutch, Shay Mitchell, Ray Nicholson, and Kendrick Smith Sampson. Streaming on Prime Video.

Christmas With You

A burnt out pop star grant’s a young fan’s wish — only to learn she may be the one getting something for Christmas: love! Starring Freddie Prinze, Jr. and Aimee Garcia. Streaming on Netflix.

Christmas with the Campbells

Brittany Snow plays a girlfriend living an actual nightmare — getting dumped right before spending Christmas with her boyfriend’s family! But thankfully his cousin is really cute… Co-written by Vince Vaughn! Streaming on AMC+.

Fit For Christmas

Amanda Kloots co-wrote and stars in this holiday twist on The Shop Around The Corner, in which she plays a fitness instructor starting a holiday romance with a businessman — not knowing he’s planning on destroying her beloved community center! Streaming on Paramount Plus.

Musical

Spirited

In this new twist on A Christmas Carol, Will Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present trying to pull off another Scrooge — only this time the target, Ryan Reynolds, is someone truly irredeemable. Did we mention it’s a musical?? Streaming on Apple+.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

The classic ballet reimagined, with performances by Allison Holker and the late, great Stephen “tWitch” Boss — in what is likely to be his final filmed performance. Streaming on Disney+.

Comedy

A Christmas Story Christmas

The original cast of the Americana classic A Christmas Story return for a 40-years-later sequel! Streaming on HBO Max.

Your Christmas Or Mine?

In this fun twist, young couple Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk decide to surprise one another by showing up at each other’s family holiday… meaning they both have to spend Christmas alone with their in-laws! Streaming on Prime Video.

Three Wise Men And A Baby

It’s a Christmas twist on the ’80s comedy hit, Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, and Tyler Hynes play three childless brothers have to work together to take care of a baby during the holidays. Streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

Horror

Christmas Bloody Christmas

When an animatronic Santa goes bad, no one is safe! Not the naughty OR the nice! Streaming on Shudder.

