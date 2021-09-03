Amanda Kloots Shares Emotional Tribute To Nick Cordero For 4th Wedding Anniversary

Amanda Kloots has shared another milestone with us.

The television personality, who lost her husband Nick Cordero in July 2020 due to complications from COVID-19, has been remarkably open about sharing her grief and loss with the world. In the past year, she has used her Instagram to reflect on painful anniversaries, such as when Nick first entered the hospital and the year anniversary of his passing.

But there have been happy anniversaries too — and on Friday, The Talk host celebrated one such occasion on her ‘gram. She posted:

“Hey baby! Happy 4th wedding anniversary to us! Our wedding was one of the best days of my life and I’ll never forget it. I’ll never forget our first look, our first kiss as husband and wife and our first dance. You’ll always be my husband, my angel now, but always the love of my life. Here’s to us. “

The remembrance was accompanied by a clip of the couple exchanging their rings at their wedding, as well as some gorgeous wedding photos. She added an extra sneak peek of their wedding album on her IG Story, as well as another shot of the duo with the caption:

“AK! Positive Thought of the day … You can only learn to love by loving! Happy Anniversary Nick “

The 39-year-old spent the occasion in New York, where she attended (re-)opening night of the Broadway musical Waitress on Thursday night. Nick had originated the role of Earl in the show back in 2016. Days before traveling to the city, Amanda shared with her followers:

“BROADWAY IS BACK with a ‘big ol slice of Live Your Life pie!!!’ Heading to NYC for a very special opening night that will honor Nick!! Thank you to the whole @waitressmusical cast and crew for this special invite and tribute to the original Earl. I’m pretty confident that I will cry through the entire show but I can’t wait to be there “

Nick’s BFF Zach Braff attended the show as her date, and she shared several snaps of the emotional event on her Instagram Story.

At curtain call, lead actress Sara Bareilles (who also wrote the music and lyrics) announced an ongoing tribute to the late star and led the crowd in a singalong of Nick’s song Live Your Life. So sweet.

Ch-ch-check out the poignant moment (below).

What an amazing way to celebrate Nick and his legacy — and how special that it coincided with the couple’s wedding anniversary. As always, we admire Amanda’s grace hope she feels all the love from that special tribute.

