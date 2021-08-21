It’s Official! Carrie Ann Inaba Confirms She Is Leaving The Talk For Good!

Carrie Ann Inaba has confirmed that she won’t return to The Talk just days after reports came out speculating her exit.

ICYMI, the 53-year-old television personality took a leave of absence from the show in April to focus on her “health and well-being.” However, there was skepticism about whether those supposed health issues were the actual reason for her abrupt exit. As we previously reported, Inaba had some behind-the-scenes problems with colleague Sheryl Underwood — who famously butted heads with Sharon Osbourne who recently left due to her racism controversy. So many thought their feud was what fueled her temporary withdrawal…



Still, the longtime choreographer claimed in a message announcing her time off on Instagram that she hoped “to be back soon, ready for action.” But four months later, it turns out that’s not happening at all!

On Friday, Inaba issued a statement about her farewell to Deadline, but never provided a reason for her exit — but we can all probably take a wild guess here if rumors about her feud with Underwood are true. Instead, the actress simply expressed her gratitude for her time on the series, saying:

“I enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator, and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level. I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.”

You know, basically, the standard message from celebrities when they're departing a project…

The Dancing With the Stars judge further addressed her departure in a series of Insta videos later on in the day, where she shared that she and CBS “mutually agreed to part ways.” The dancer then added:

“I just want to say that I’m filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been The Talk. I have made lifelong friendships, I’ve had incredible experiences and I’ve had wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being. It’s been an honor to be a part of your lives and to have a voice. So I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to not only my fellow cohosts, past and present, but also to those behind the scenes whom I love so deeply.”

Inaba concluded the video message with tons of positivity and also teasing what’s next for her:

“With love and gratitude and respect, I wish you guys the best. To a great season ahead. And to all of you who have supported me through this time, thank you so much. It’s been amazing. And I’ll see you very soon.”

Fans certainly will as she is heading to the ballroom with Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough for season 30 of DWTS very soon! Ch-ch-check out the entire post from Inaba talking about her leave (below):

Soooo this then begs the question: who will replace Carrie Ann?!

The network reportedly tested out several athletes and comics to take her place. Of course, no names were there provided to the public yet. Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth, and newcomer Jerry O’Connell are expected to return for season 12 in September. In the meantime, viewers will have to wait and see if CBS plans to add someone else permanently to the lineup.

Who do YOU want to replace Carrie Ann Inaba, Perezcious readers? Are you upset that she decided to leave? Let us know your picks and thoughts in the comments (below)!

