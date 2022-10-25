Amazon Delivery Driver Found Dead Following Apparent Dog Attack

Any delivery driver’s worst nightmare just became a reality for one poor Amazon employee.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after being called to a home in Wood Heights, just outside of Excelsior Springs, Missouri early Monday evening. A concerned neighbor apparently called regarding an Amazon delivery truck being parked outside one home in the neighborhood for an extended period of time, with its lights on and engine running, according to Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers. Childers explained when units arrived at the scene, they discovered a male Amazon employee laying lifeless in the yard.

Authorities allegedly attempted to make contact with the delivery driver, but were prevented from doing so by two aggressive dogs, and ultimately shot one to clear the area and investigate the body. The two dogs ran inside, and Childers determined the victim’s injuries were indeed consistent with that of a dog attack. Deputies then entered the home and killed both dogs. The sheriff explained:

“Due to the fact of the nature of some of the injuries to the male driver, we can’t confirm or deny if they were the cause of the death of the driver however we wanted to be safe.”

While the investigation remains ongoing, Amazon has since addressed the tragedy in a statement to ABC News, writing:

“We’re deeply saddened by tonight’s tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver’s loved ones. We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation.”

The homeowners were allegedly out of town when the incident occurred, although no word on the dogs’ alleged behavior. It’s a tragic situation all around, and we’re sending love and strength to the family of the victim.

