Amelia Hamlin 'Loves Being Around' Scott Disick's Kids As They Plan Summer In The Hamptons!

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick are firing on all cylinders — and that’s good, because they’re about to get a LOT of quality time together this summer!

The 20-year-old model and the 38-year-old reality TV star are reportedly looking at places in the Hamptons right now. The plan is for them to spend the rest of the summer out on the East Coast — oh, and did we mention the duo is going to be joined by Scott’s kids for at least part of the time?!

Related: Lisa Rinna Has THOUGHTS About Her Daughter Dating Scott Disick…

According to a source who spoke to E! News about the couple’s short-term plans, it sounds like the Flip It Like Disick star and his supermodel better-half are all about living the high life — seeing and being seen in the preppiest place around!

The insider shared more details about their (temporary) home search back east, saying (below):

“They are in the process of scouting places. and seeing what their options are.”

Something tells us with their budget, whatever it is, their options will be plenty…

And quickly after, the source also confirmed that Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, are going to travel back to the Atlantic side for at least part of the summer, too:

“The kids will definitely visit and spend time there.”

So fun!

BTW, in case you didn’t know or couldn’t tell by the fact that they’re planning an extended summer vacation together, Scott and Amelia continue to do really well together!

The confidant here couldn’t help but gush about the almost-unexpected success they’ve had after their initial connection has continued to develop:

“Amelia and Scott are doing really well. Despite the age gap, they truly have a lot in common. No one thought it would last this long, but it just works.”

It just works, indeed!

Part of why it’s been so successful, too, is Amelia’s continued growth in her relationship with Scott and Kourtney Kardashian‘s three children.

Related: Scott Blasts Getting Judged Over Dating ‘Young’ Girls During ‘KUWTK’ Reunion Chat

You may not have expected it from the young model, but it sounds like Lisa Rinna‘s daughter is really embracing the role she’s playing in their lives and while she spends time with their proud poppa:

“Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it. She’s learning a lot. It’s definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them. Her and Scott love planning fun activities with them.”

Sounds like everybody involved is on cloud nine!

Even Kourtney, who the source reports is “OK with Amelia being around,” and happy about her ability to get along with the kids because it “makes everything much easier” when it comes to co-parenting. No kidding!

What do U make of Scott and Amelia’s continued chemistry, Perezcious readers?! Age gap aside — and no matter what Rinna has to say — it’s clear these two are really connecting on a deeper level as time goes on!

Happy for them!

[Image via Amelia Hamlin/Instagram]