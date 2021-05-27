Amelia Hamlin Declares Her Love For Scott Disick In 38th Birthday Tribute: 'You Light Up My Life'

Scott Disick turned 38 years old on Wednesday, and judging by his girlfriend’s loving social media post celebrating the special occasion, our guess is that he had a pretty good day!

Amelia Hamlin took to Instagram yesterday and shared all of her love for her reality TV star boyfriend. In fact, we are kind of digging how open and sweet she is about their relationship!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Scott To Celebrate His 38th Birthday Early!

In the post, the 19-year-old model shares a carousel of pictures of her and Lord Disick together in various arrangements, including the obligatory boat and beach snaps that we’ve come to expect from these two. Along with the pics, though, it was Amelia’s caption that really caught our attention!

The head-over-heels Housewives daughter gushed about the Flip It Like Disick star, writing:

“Happy birthday my love. You light up my life, and make my world better. I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”

Awww!

Here’s the full post, complete with a series of swipe-through pics (below):

Now, Scott’s no stranger on Amelia’s IG feed (and vice versa), but Wednesday’s birthday post surprised us a bit!

It’s really one of the first times Lisa Rinna‘s daughter has stepped up and publicly used that kind of lovey language on social media when talking about Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy!

Of course, these two first got together in November. And while we were skeptical about the pairing for a while — due to their age difference, among other things — they’ve certainly strengthened their bond over time. A source recently dished the duo has gotten more serious over the last two months, and Amelia is “really into” Scott, who the insider claims is her “first serious boyfriend.” Makes sense that she’d fall hard! We’ve all been there…

Related: Amelia Dons Lisa’s Wedding Dress In Photo Shoot — What Do U Think About This, Scott?!

Heck, even Rinna is (begrudgingly) accepting reality at this point! Earlier this month, the RHOBH star went on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live and acknowledged Scott is “more handsome in person” after finally meeting him. She also conceded that “it is what it is” regarding her daughter’s choice of partner. Not really a full-throated endorsement from mom, but also not an outright rejection — so the love story continues!

And so with the dad of three seriously spoken for and Kourtney cooing about her own new boyfriend in Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, it would seem all is kool, kalm, and kollected among KarJenner kouples. For now, at least. We all know how quickly drama can descend! LOLz!

What do U make of Amelia’s declaration of love for Scott’s big 38th birthday, Perezcious readers?! Can these two withstand the test of time?? Are you shippin’ them at this point or holding out hope for Disick and Kardashian to get back together?

Sound OFF with your take on young love down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Amelia Hamlin/Instagram]