Lisa Rinna Calls Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Decision To Date Scott Disick A 'What The F**k Moment' -- Ouch!

Ahhhh, so now we know how you REALLY feel, Lisa Rinna!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took center stage during Wednesday night’s brand new episode on Bravo, opening up to her co-stars a bit about her 19-year-old daughter Amelia Hamlin‘s new love interest: 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick.

Related: Scott Defends His Dating History, Blasts ‘Young Girls’ Criticisms!

It’s safe to say Lisa has been left stunned by her (now-20-year-old; her birthday was in mid-June) daughter’s decision to pursue Kourtney Kardashian‘s famous ex-boyfriend. And a large part of it has to do with the fact that Lord Disick has to co-parent three children with Kourt. And he’s dating a teen?!

Talking to pal Erika Jayne, Harry Hamlin‘s wife revealed how she really feels about everything, saying (below):

“It’s a what the f**k moment. You’re like, what the f**k? She’s 19 and he’s 37 with three kids.”

Yeah…

Honestly, that’s pretty much all she needs to say, and most people will understand exactly where she’s coming from. Right?!

But at the same time, while Erika agreed that she was also “a little nervous about it,” both women admitted that it’s somewhat normal for younger women and older men to get together in Beverly Hills. Erika, for one, met now-estranged husband Tom Girardi when she was 28 years old and the lawyer was 50!

Related: Scott Gets Khloé’s Back After A Nasty Commenter Tries To Come For The Kardashian!

And Lisa recalled some major age differences floating around before Amelia came on the scene, too, saying:

“Harry [Hamlin] was with [ex] Ursula [Andress] when she was 44 and he was 28. I am not the person to be talking.”

Still, the RHOBH star worried about how to even go about approaching the Talentless founder when it came time to meet him. Lisa asked, half-jokingly:

“When I meet Scott Disick for the first time, do I need to call him Lord?”

LOLz!

Co-star Kathy Hilton joked right back, responding:

“Yes, absolutely. And you can do a little curtsy.”

HA!!!

The most interesting moment of the night, however, came from Kyle Richards — a RHOBH mainstay who is also very good friends with Kris Jenner, and so she’s got a little bit more of an insider POV when it comes to Scott.

Related: The KarJenner Fam All Wishes North West A Happy 8th Birthday! Awww!

Arguing with Lisa that she would “never” allow her own daughters to date someone so much older, Kyle cautioned:

“He’s too damn old and he’s got three kids! That’s not a good match.”

No kidding!

And yet still the relationship goes on…

What do U make of Lisa’s relationship concerns, Perezcious readers?! Legit AF or does she have nothing to worry about with her daughter and Scott?? They do seem to work pretty well together, at least so far… Just saying!!

Sound OFF with your take on the unlikely couple down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Amelia Hamlin/Instagram/WENN]