B-Day Bling! Amelia Hamlin Tears Up Over MASSIVE Diamond Necklace From Scott Disick!

Amelia Hamlin had quite an eventful weekend, all thanks to her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

On Saturday, the couple enjoyed a fun night out at the nightclub LIV in Miami Beach, Florida, to celebrate her 20th birthday. The model documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, showing followers a glimpse of her sparkly gold outfit. And it seemed like she received the total VIP treatment, complete with a towering cake that featured some NSFW images Lord Disick previously took of her.

However, the best part of the night came from her beau. The 38-year-old surprised Amelia with an ultra-luxe diamond cross necklace while sitting at a restaurant table. Of course, the stunning piece made Amelia tear up as Scott placed the jewelry around her neck. And after showing off the lavish present, the El Lay native even planted a kiss on the KUWTK star. Ch-ch-check out the sweet moment (below):

ICYMI, the pair actually kicked off the birthday festivities on Tuesday, enjoying a date night at a celeb hot spot called Nobu in Malibu, California. Amelia later took to her IG Stories to gush over the celebration, saying:

“Today my best friends and ppl I love the most surprised me with an early birthday and it was a dream come true.”

Just last month, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star expressed how happy Scott has made her while marking his birthday. She even proved it by giving him a Harley Davidson motorcycle and writing in a post:

“happy birthday my love. you light up my life and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you.”

Okay, Disick has yet to post an equally mushy b-day tribute for his girlfriend, so he may want to step it up!! The necklace is definitely nice but…

As you may know, they first went public with their romance on Valentine’s day and have since been spotted on several outings. Disick previously dated Sofia Richie for nearly three years before breaking up in the summer of 2020. And of course, he shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, who attended his birthday bash with Amelia last month. The two have remained semi-friendly exes since they split in 2015, which doesn’t seem to bother Disick’s new lover too much. Granted, who knows now after Keeping Up With the Kardashians kept pushing for a Kourt and Scott reunion.

Either way, we hope Amelia had a fantastic birthday. Cheers to the start of your new era!

