American Idol Contestant Cecil Ray Baker Arrested For Burglary & Accused Of Abusing His Ex

This is upsetting behavior from an American Idol alum.

People reported that recent American Idol contestant Cecil Ray Baker was arrested on Saturday by the Rockdale Police Department in Texas and charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault. The 20-year-old, who was eliminated from the reality competition last week, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend, Mariah Lopez. He has since been released on a bond of $15,000.

The incident occurred after Lopez allegedly refused to allow him in to see their daughter. The former couple appeared with the baby on taped segments of Idol throughout the current season, during which he cited his daughter as an inspiration and claimed he wanted to win to give her a better life (see below).

According to the arrest affidavit, when Lopez denied him entry, he went to a locked back door and ripped it open, per TMZ. She told police he then pushed her to the floor and “struck her in the face with a palm heel” before leaving. The outlet reported Cecil Ray’s sister “mostly corroborated Lopez’s version of events.”

Lopez has posted videos to TikTok accusing him of abuse, displaying injuries she implies were inflicted by the performer. In one video, she accused him of cheating on her and said he “denied” her daughter was his. (Watch HERE.) She captioned another video:

“I’ve had enough. This is why victims never come forward bc y’all try so hard to tear them down.”

The video included anonymous testimony from others who had witnessed the alleged abuse, as well as apparent text messages between the exes that include threatening messages from Cecil Ray. (You can see the video HERE.)

In a voiceover, she claimed:

“I know your family has seen your behavior and honestly it is disgusting that they are okay with it and trying to deny it. … There were times where it was hard to leave. You would keep reeling me back in.”

She concluded:

“The truth will eventually come out. But in all honesty, I just hope that you decide to do better. I hope one day that you change and hold yourself accountable. I hope one day you can change and flourish into the person that you need to be.”

This is a truly unfortunate story, especially with a baby caught up in the middle. We hope justice is served adequately in this case.

