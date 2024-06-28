David Foster Slammed After Calling Katharine McPhee 'Fat' When She Was On American Idol In Resurfaced Video!

Ugh. David Foster just can’t stop body-shaming his wife Katharine McPhee!

An old video of the 74-year-old fat-shaming his partner has gone viral — in which he called her “fat” in front of an audience of fans. WTF??

In the clip, which was originally posted in January (though it’s unclear when it was filmed), the duo is on stage during a joint performance with Katharine recalling her time competing on the musical competition show American Idol. A photo of her from season 5 in 2006 flashed on the screen as she said:

“You may not know we met 17, almost 18 years ago when I was a little chubby and cheerful contestant on American Idol.”

For the record, THIS is what the songwriter looked like around that time, when she was in her early 20s!

She’s gorgeous! And yet David, who was a mentor to the contestants during that season, said from his seat at the piano:

“Oh, yeah — you were fat.”

OMG! No!

The singer, now 40, tried to laugh it off, replying:

“I was a little chubby, OK? I was just young.”

See the shocking clip (below):

The fact the audience laughed? Oof! Fans were NOT pleased with the harsh commentary and they took to the internet to defend the Smash alum, writing:

“Bad enough she called herself chubby, but then I nearly threw my phone” “He’s revolting” “If you look up ‘narcissist’ in the dictionary, guess whose photo you’ll see?” “This beautiful girl was NEVER fat. You don’t call your wife fat. As a joke or serious.”

BTW, what makes this even worse is that Katharine has been open about struggling with bulimia right before her time on Idol. She only started to get help because of the show! And yet David has the audacity to call her fat?? JFC.

Katharine has continued to struggle with her body image throughout the years, especially after welcoming their 3-year-old son Rennie in 2021. She said “the biggest challenge” of the experience “was really the body-issue stuff.” That year, David was BLASTED for a controversial comment about his partner’s post-baby body, even though his current (fifth) wife defended him. So, folks are definitely on high alert for any of his shady remarks — and it’s unfortunate they just keep coming! So cruel, especially knowing her history!

Reactions?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

