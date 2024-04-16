Bachelor Star Juan Pablo Galavis Shoots His Shot With Katy Perry At Daughter’s American Idol Audition!

Once a bachelor, always a bachelor… especially with these moves!

During a recent episode of American Idol, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan chatted up 14-year-old contestant Camila Galavis — who already has a bit of experience with the world of reality TV! Katy asked the teen if she comes from a musical family, and Camila responded:

“No. My dad, he’s a manager in the social media industry because he was on The Bachelor.”

Stunned, Katy asked:

“You mean the TV show? On ABC? Who is your dad?”

Camila proudly responded:

“Juan Pablo Galavis.”

Yes, THE guy from season 18 of the hit dating show!

Katy asked the young girl if her dad met someone on the show, and while he did, Camila revealed they’ve since broken up. Queue the awkward part… Juan then entered the audition room and went straight up to the judges introduce himself. When it came time to shake Katy’s hand, she pointed out, “You’re single!” and the 42-year-old hit back with a flirty question:

“You too?”

HA! Watch the clip (below):

Juan also posted the clip on his Instagram:

It’s well documented that Katy is NOT, in fact, single! LOLz! She’s engaged to and shares a child with Orlando Bloom. So why did Juan ask?? Well, because he’s a flirt! On Monday, the reality star told the US Sun:

“Everybody knows she is engaged to Orlando Bloom. She is great and I just joke around with her and the other judges.”

We hope Orlando likes jokes, too! Ha!! When asked who his favorite judge was, while we have a frontrunner in mind, he told the outlet:

“I liked them all. [I] met Luke in 2014 at NASCAR and it was great seeing him again.”

