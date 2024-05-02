American Idol Alum Mandisa's Dad Reveals His Theory About Her Sudden & Unexpected Death

American Idol viewers and gospel music fans alike are still grappling with singer Mandisa‘s tragic and unforeseen death.

As we reported nearly two weeks ago now, the 47-year-old gospel singer died suddenly at her home in Tennessee. Her death was abrupt and shocking, leaving the Grammy-winning artist’s family, loved ones, friends, and fans crushed with grief and sadness. Now, her father is speaking out about it. And he has a theory.

Over the weekend, John Hundley and other loved ones held a celebration of live event to honor the former American Idol contestant-turned-Christian music superstar. During the celebration, which occurred at Tennessee’s Brentwood Baptist Church, Hundley spoke candidly about what he thinks happened to his beloved daughter. Per the Christian Post, he told mourners:

“Here’s what I think happened. Mandisa fell down in her bedroom. They found her on the floor. If you look from the rear of her bed, she was laying on the left side. It’s clear that’s where she was laying, there was a couple of big rugs there and some clothes.”

He then went on to say that Mandisa’s phone was apparently found on “the right side” of the bed, and there “was no way” that she could have gotten around to the other end of the bed and called paramedics for help if she’d had some kind of medical emergency that incapacitated her. Most notably, Hundley also stated his very candid and strong belief that his daughter did not do this to herself. He said:

“She did not harm herself. As she said, Mandisa loved the Lord and the Lord loved Mandisa. So there’s one thing you may not have known.”

He also mentioned in passing that Mandisa had been “weak” at the time of her death because she was “trying to get over” a recent bout with COVID. All the while, she had been “trying to press through” to get back to full health and get on with her life. Lamenting how he last talked at length with her back on Easter Sunday earlier in April, he concluded:

“We talked so much on Easter morning, but I thought she was going to this conference, and so I had not called her recently, but I’ve talked to her a lot. May she rest in peace now.”

So, so sad.

The Franklin Police Department, which was initially tasked with investigating Mandisa’s untimely death, has corroborated at least some of what her grieving father has said — in that they do not suspect anything untoward to have happened to the singing sensation. Per Us Weekly, the Franklin PD previously said there is “no indication” of “criminal activity” or any other “suspicious” causes related to her demise. Beyond that, the official cause of death is still unconfirmed pending a conclusive investigation by the local medical examiner.

We continue to send our condolences to Mandisa’s family, friends, and loved ones. Rest In Peace…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]