Katy Perry’s Daughter Makes RARE Appearance Alongside Dad Orlando Bloom On American Idol!

Katy Perry had a very special fan in the American Idol audience on Sunday!

During the latest episode of the reality singing competition, the person who ended up stealing the show wasn’t a singer at all… it was actually a 3-year-old girl! For the special Disney-themed episode, Orlando Bloom brought his and the Hot N Cold singer’s daughter Daisy to hear all the magical music. Awww. So cute!!

While the dad-daughter duo weren’t featured much in the episode, cameras cut to a shot of them in the audience with matching smiles on their faces. See (below):

Daisy and Orlando in the American Idol audience tonight. ???? pic.twitter.com/IFBMxCpkiT — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 13, 2024

Awww!

On X (Twitter), fans were shocked to see how big she is:

“Daisy’s really has grown!” “Omg i’m crying, they look so cute” “Wtf she’s so big now”

Another fan noted that Daisy has “her mama’s look,” as she sported the same updo the judge wore while Katy was in full-blown Cinderella gear. See (below):

Adorbz!

Daisy was previously seen at Katy’s Las Vegas residency finale back in November in an adorable Minnie Mouse dress. And here she is again!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments (below)!

