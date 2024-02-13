Katy Perry Announces She's Leaving American Idol!

Katy Perry is saying so long to American Idol!

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 39-year-old broke the news to fans: this will officially be her last season on the singing competition show!

She revealed to Jimmy:

“This fall, in September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio… so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

To the shock of the audience, she explained that it’s just time for her to move on:

“I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel was, of course, surprised like the rest of us. And he wanted to know what her co-judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie thought of her departure! Shockingly, Katy revealed she hasn’t even told them yet! Well, uh, surprise guys! She said:

“Well, they’ll find out tonight!”

OMG!

Ch-ch-check out the moment when she drops the bomb (below):

As Perezcious readers know, the Teenage Dream songstress spent the last season of American Idol getting into what seemed like controversy after controversy. In fact, last year insiders dished that Katy actually was thinking about quitting the show entirely at the time — and now, well, it looks like those rumors were on the money!

Will U miss Katy as a judge on Idol, Perezcious readers? Or was it time that she finally moved on? Also, what’s next for her?? Festival performance aside, is more new stuff on the table for Perry moving forward as she makes this pivot?! Let us know (below)!

