America’s Got Talent Winner Michael Grimm Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Michael Grimm has been hospitalized with a mystery illness.

The America’s Got Talent season five winner is not in the best of health, and his wife, Lucie Zolverva-Grimm, is seeking support from fans. In an emotional video posted to the singer’s Instagram Tuesday, Lucie shared:

“I know you all love Michael and while I want to protect his privacy and his request to not disclose anything, we’re kind of in a situation.”

She added that he’s been “struggling with his health a lot, lacking energy and not being able to fulfill shows,” and on Memorial Day, the reality star apparently “could barely walk, couldn’t lift his head.” Lucie initially thought he may have been having a stroke, and rushed him to the hospital, where he:

“Started talking gibberish and all of a sudden, physical tremors were setting in [and] his blood pressure was skyrocketing.”

So terrifying. She added:

“For the safety of his health, they had to put him on a ventilator and sedate him pretty heavily so that he wouldn’t stroke out, so that he wouldn’t flatline.”

He has since been taken off the ventilator, but his mystery illness has still not been identified ahead of his canceled July shows:

“Michael will have to not only come back to full consciousness, which he’s not yet. He will also have to now undergo physical therapy because he’s been bedridden for over a week. He currently has no voice, he’s got to go under vocal cord repair, from [the] time being on the ventilator, and get all his organs back up and all his muscles working again, mentally, he needs to come back from this and return to a state of health. So this may take a little time.”

Wow. Watch the full video (below):

Our thoughts are with Michal and Lucie, and all his loved ones. We hope he makes a full recovery.

