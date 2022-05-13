Ana de Armas' Marilyn Monroe Biopic Is Gonna Piss A LOT Of People Off!

Hasn’t Marilyn Monroe‘s legacy had enough controversy this year??

The forthcoming biopic, Blonde, is slated to debut on Netflix this year, and it’s apparently going to “offend everyone”!!! So says Andrew Dominik, the director of the much-anticipated film starring Knives Out alum Ana de Armas as the iconic late film star!

The filmmaker spoke with Vulture about the project, and cautioned the outlet about how Blonde will feature quite a bit of adult content! So much so, in fact, that it’s already been given an NC-17 rating in the United States. That’s not a little thing, either. So you know it’s going to go there!

And it’s not just the racy adult nature of the film coming into focus either! Dominik was keen to note in the interview that Blonde — which had been scheduled to come out in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic — deals with some pretty tricky and tense social issues. Specifically, the film is going to tread in “ambiguous” waters relating to the high-profile Me Too Movement that recently swept through the entertainment industry.

Speaking candidly to the outlet about the film, Dominik said (below):

“It’s an interesting time for Blonde to come out. If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out right when Me Too hit and it would have been an expression of all that stuff.”

Oh??

And Dominik continued, adding this eyebrow-raising quote:

“We’re in a time now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where any lines are. It’s a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it. There’s something in it to offend everyone.”

Wow!

“Something in it to offend everyone” is a hell of a teaser. It actually kind of makes us want to see it even more?! Just saying!

Plus, with Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale taking on supporting roles alongside de Armas, we’re certain we are in for some incredible performances. And we’re very curious about the “very ambiguous waters” in which it’s supposedly going to reside.

Guess we’ll see later this year! The release date hasn’t been announced yet, but things are spooling up for the streaming giant to drop a big release pretty soon!

What about y’all, Perezcious readers?? Will U be watching Blonde when it hits Netflix??

Sound OFF with your take on the film and its apparently adult-oriented content down in the comments (below)…

