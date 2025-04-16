Got A Tip?

Aidan Comes Back For Carrie! Watch The Season 3 Trailer For And Just Like That!

Hey Sex and the City fans… We have a present for you! It’s a blast from the past!

Yes, in the new trailer for Season 3 of sequel series And Just Like That, Aidan is back! Again! Will he and Carrie finally make it work this time? Without having to “wait five years” or whatever?? Not if her hot new neighbor has anything to say about it! “It’s complicated,” she says! And not just for her!

See how the whole gang is navigating relationships old and new this season (below)!

Apr 15, 2025 17:32pm PDT

