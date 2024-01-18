Che Diaz GONE? Sara Ramirez Hints At FIRING From And Just Like That Over Palestine Comments!

Did Sara Ramirez get fired from And Just Like That?? Is Che Diaz no more??

Following Monday night’s Emmys, the 48-year-old rushed to Instagram to scold the “industry” for doling out awards — while some actors are being blacklisted for speaking out against what’s going on in Gaza. The Grey’s Anatomy alum, who uses they/them pronouns, wrote:

“Our industry is so duplicitous. While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

Innerestingly, though, they hinted that while some actors are being praised, others are being “let go” from their projects over comments on Palestine — which they’re no stranger to:

“While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

Whoa… Are they referring to their own situation??

On the Max streaming show, Sara plays Che Diaz, the comedian who Miranda, played by Cynthia Nixon, famously got romantically entangled with — throwing away her happy ending with Steve from Sex and the City. But we’ll get back to the Che Diaz of it all…

Sara continued in their post:

“While they award “lgbtq orgs”, they are silent on those orgs ties to weapons manufacturers who are currently supporting the Israel military as it commits genocide on Palestinian lives that include LGBTQIA2S+ lives. I get it. Awards are shiny and people need to pay their rent or feel special and powerful. Meanwhile we are beyond the 100 day mark on this ‘war’ that has been acknowledged by many, including the ICC, as a genocide.”

Seemingly the nail in the coffin that they’ve been canned, they added:

“It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played.”

“The last character I played” meaning Che Diaz?! Whoa! Kinda sounds like they’re calling out the writers on that one, too!

If Sara truly did get fired for their Palestine comments, that’d be MESSED up. Especially since Cynthia seems to still have her job — and she’s also been outspoken about her support for the middle eastern region. Just back in November, she participated in a Gaza hunger strike.

This whole situation is reminiscent of the Scream situation with Melissa Barrera, who also referred to what’s going on in Gaza as “genocide.” And we all know how that’s been going for Paramount Pictures…

Sara followed up the post with another, thanking the people who have helped them get “free” of the “conditioning, socialization, and trauma.” See (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do you think Sara was fired for comments on Palestine? How will that affect YOUR viewing of the show? Let us know in the comments down below.

