Cynthia Nixon Teases 'Surprises' To Come In Final AJLT Episodes!

Die-hard fans were shocked and upset when news broke on Friday that And Just Like That was ending with Season 3! But don’t worry! There are two more episodes to watch before we all say goodbye to these beloved characters, and Cynthia Nixon is promising they will be jaw-dropping!

The actress took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from her time working on Sex and the City and the reboot as Miranda Hobbes — and to tease what’s to come. She wrote in the caption:

“I can’t believe our wild beautiful And Just Like That ride is almost over. It has been such a delight from start to finish. I will miss working with these people everyday SO incredibly much but know we will always be a part of each other’s lives. Get ready for a lot more carousels in the weeks to come!”

Cynthia then dropped this nugget:

“And don’t miss these last few episodes: surprises in store!”

OMG!?!

What kind of “surprises?” Will Steve and Miranda get back together?? Does Carrie wake up and this was all a dream?? Do we get to see Kyle MacLachlan‘s Trey MacDougal again?? Does Kim Cattrall come back one last time? She shot down the idea of returning for Season 3 last year, but perhaps showrunner Michael Patrick King changed her mind by telling her the show is ending?? We’ll see what happens!

Will you tune in to watch the final episodes, Perezcious readers? How do you think the show will end? Let us know in the comments!

