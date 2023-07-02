Will Kim Cattrall Make More Appearances On And Just Like That After Cameo? She Says…

One of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind since the news of Kim Cattrall’s cameo on And Just Like That broke has been whether she’ll be making more appearances in future seasons. And we’re finally getting some answers from the woman in question herself.

As you know, the 66-year-old actress filmed a scene for the season two finale of the reboot series – without being on the same set as or talking to any of her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, or Kristin Davis. This was huge news because no one thought we’d ever see her step back into the shoes of Samantha Jones, given her feud with SJP. So naturally, people are begging for more. The odds seem small – “very, very small” as Cythnia has said, of it ever happening.

Now, Kim has confirmed what many have thought: her brief cameo in season two of AJLT will be her last hurrah as Samantha Jones. Ugh!! She told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Hager on Today Friday about her time working with Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field while filming the episode:

“We went shopping at Bergdorf. We got a great freaking outfit. … It felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon. So it felt like dipping my toe back in time and having a wonderful afternoon – and then a great martini!”

When asked if her experience on set changed her mind about returning to the series full-time or making more cameos in the future, Kim quickly replied:

“This is as far as I’m gonna go.”

BUT Kim also doesn’t feel like she’ll “ever say goodbye to Samantha,” adding:

“She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

Sorry, SATC fans! But we may have to accept the fact that this is the end of the road for Samantha Jones in the franchise. Unless the head of HBO can somehow muster up a deal she couldn’t refuse… Wishful thinking? Maybe! But we cannot help but want to see Samantha on our screens again! You can ch-ch-check out her interview (below):

Disappointed in Kim’s response, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions to the news in the comments below.

