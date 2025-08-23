Kim Cattrall just can’t resist throwing more shade at And Just Like That…!

Everyone likely knows that the 69-year-old actress played the iconic Samantha Jones in Sex and the City. However, she did not return to the reboot, except for an one-episode cameo, all because of her longtime feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. Her not coming back full-time was a massive disappointment for many fans! Some even felt her absence was a big reason why the sequel show failed and got canceled after only three seasons! (Not to mention, some of the eyebrow-raising storylines, especially in that disaster of a finale!) And those viewers aren’t afraid to say just that online!

On Thursday, Kim celebrated her birthday by positing a picture of herself to Instagram! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

She received a bunch of birthday wishes in the comments, including from her former co-star Chris Noth. He seemingly picked a side in the feud! Oof! But one fan took it upon themselves to praise her for carrying Sex and the City! They said:

“And Just Like that…we all know it was Sam (Kim) who carried the entire franchise. You embodied everything that is the essence of a strong powerful and vulnerable woman. We love and respect you.”

And you know what Kim did? She LIKED the post! Take a look (below):

Wow! She appears to agree with everyone who thinks AJLT wasn’t good because she wasn’t involved! It’s no wonder why she seemingly celebrated the cancellation in another shady post weeks ago! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you agree that she carried the franchise? Let us know in the comments!

