Ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo Charged With Forcible Touching Months After Resigning

Andrew Cuomo can run, but he can’t hide from his sexual misconduct scandal.

According to reports, the former New York governor has been hit with a criminal charge for alleged sexual misconduct months after he resigned in shame.

Prosecutors in Albany, NY say Cuomo has been charged with forcible touching, which is a Class A misdemeanor. The complaint states that the incident occurred in December 2020 on the 2nd floor of the Governor’s executive mansion. The alleged victim is unknown, but the docs accuse the NYC native of forcibly placing his hand “under the blouse” of the victim and touching her left breast.

A day before Cuomo stepped down back in August, NY’s Attorney General Letitia James announced her investigation found the then-Governor had sexually harassed several women, most of whom were former and current staffers. When he resigned, the 63-year-old tried to downplay his behavior as a product of the era he grew up in.

This is the first criminal charge against the politician. If Cuomo were to be found guilty of forcible touching, he could face up to a year in jail or 3 years probation.

