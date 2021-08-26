SATC Star Cynthia Nixon Drags The Hell Out Of Disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo!

And just like that… Cynthia Nixon got the last laugh.

The Sex and the City star couldn’t help but take the opportunity to poke fun at her former gubernatorial opponent Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday afternoon by throwing some A-plus shade after he was stripped of his Emmy award amid his sexual harassment scandal.

The actress and activist, who lost the 2018 Democratic bid to the former New York Governor, wrote on Twitter:

“The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s).”

OMG, ouch!

Earlier on Tuesday, the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced they were rescinding Cuomo’s Emmy “in light of the New York Attorney General’s report” finding the politician had sexually harassed 11 women while in office and his “subsequent resignation as Governor.”

Related: Fans Minds BLOWN By Photo Of Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Together In 1982!

The Academy added in a statement:

“His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

For those wondering just how Cuomo nabbed an Emmy in the first place, the International Academy awarded him an honorary Emmy last year for his daily coronavirus briefings, recognizing “his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world,” according to a press release at the time.

Nixon has not one, but two Emmys: one for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Sex and the City in 2004, and the other for Best Guest Actress in a Drama in 2008, for Law & Order: SVU. She also has a Grammy and a Tony, btw.

This is far from the first dig Nixon has taken against her former political opponent. During her campaign in 2018, the star told Stephen Colbert she’d “rather be the good Nixon than the bad Cuomo,” adding:

“He says he works with the Republicans, but frankly, often at times it looks more like he works for the Republicans.”

While Cuomo still denies any misconduct, he stepped down from his office on Monday after serving as governor since 2011. In his final address as governor, the 63-year-old said his resignation was for the good of New Yorkers, because the investigation and findings have caused such a stir. He shared:

“I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you… The truth is ultimately always revealed. It was a political and media stampede, but the truth will out in time. Of that, I am confident.”

His successor, Kathy Hochul, was sworn in on Tuesday as the state’s first female governor.

Meanwhile, Nixon has been in NYC filming the SATC revival series And Just Like That… — when she hasn’t been shading her former adversaries, of course.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]