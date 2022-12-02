Love Is Blind Star Iyanna McNeely Breaks Down In Tears After Finalizing Divorce To Jarrette Jones

Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely is going through it right now.

Nearly four months after she and Jarrette Jones announced their split on Instagram, the 28-year-old reality star revealed in a heartbreaking post on TikTok Tuesday that their divorce has been finalized. With tears in her eyes, Iyanna opened up about how she’s feeling now that the breakup is all done:

“It is official. Divorce really is like a grief, and as much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real, my hope made it real, my effort made it real, my tears made it real.”

The couple got married during Season Two of the hit show. Their I do’s aired in February. They split just six months later.

The Netflix personality then explained how she wasn’t just mourning the loss of the person she fell in love with — but also the person she used to be when they got married:

“So, I’m crying for the girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage when I was so hopeful and had less baggage and I was optimistic and I was healed. And I’m crying for that marriage that I thought could work. I’m crying for that man I believed he was. That man he convinced me he was in the beginning. In between all that very scheduled filming, there was good moments in there. There was connection and then, cameras left and s**t hit the wall.”

While Iyanna broke down into tears over the end of her marriage, she made it clear that she’s “happy” about being able to move on with her life now:

“But don’t get it twisted: I may be crying and I may be sad right now, but I’m happy that I’m moving forward and I’m happy that I’m out of something that no longer works for me, something that drained the life out of me. I questioned my judgment. I question myself. Like, if my own husband couldn’t see the value in me then what the f**k, you know?”

Ultimately, the program coordinator said she’s glad she can finally “release” their relationship and start “a new chapter,” expressing:

“I don’t have to keep pouring into someone who doesn’t have the capacity to pour back. Now, I can just focus on my friends and my family, people who do see the value in me, the people who are supporting me, the people who are reminding me who I am.”

In the caption, she also clarified that she still has love for Jarrette and does not regret their marriage, adding:

“Of course I can only speak to my experience and I hope that Jarrette can grow to be truly vulnerable amongst those he’s loves. … For anyone else going through a divorce, a breakup, or just general grief, it’s okay. It’s okay to feel, it’s okay to process, and it’s okay to lean on those closest to you. Every experience was meant to teach, prune, and stretch. Embrace it.

Well said. You can watch the entire emotional video (below):

@iyanna.amor I love that man. Of course I can only speak to my experience and I hope that Jarrette can grow to be truly vulnerable amongst those he’s loves. I do not regret it but instead will and am learning from it. As I continue to process, I’m sure I’ll share more about my marriage on my podcast but for now, I wanted to share to those who may relate. For anyone else going through a divorce, a breakup, or just general grief, it’s okay. It’s okay to feel, it’s okay to process, and it’s okay to lean on those closest to you. Every experience was meant to teach, prune, and stretch. Embrace it. ♬ original sound – Iyanna McNeely

In the comments section of the video, Iyanna received a ton of support from fans, as well as her co-star Natalie Lee, who wrote:

“you are the strongest person i know. love you always. i’m so excited to move forward in this life with you!”

Iyanna later posted a follow-up video to reassure her followers that she was “OK,” explaining that the tearful moments “was just a culmination of feelings and things that I’ve been processing for a really long time now.” See (below):

As for Jarrette? He confirmed to E! News that their divorce was completed on Wednesday, saying in a statement that the former couple is on good terms at this time:

“We’ll remain friends and I’ll continue to wish her nothing but the very best. Thank you everyone for your continued support and understanding throughout this entire process.”

Our heart goes out to Iyanna during this tough time. Divorce is ALWAYS hard — even if the marriage started on TV and lasted less than a year — always. And we wish her nothing but the best moving forward!

