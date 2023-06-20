Did Queen Camilla Just Shade The S**t Out Of Meghan Markle??

Did Queen Camilla just pull a super shady move on Meghan Markle??

So, we’ve obviously been covering all the recent news going down regarding Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry. Their $25 million Spotify deal was pulled after execs over there got fed up with what was coming out (or, not coming out) on Meghan’s Archetypes podcast. Womp, womp!

But that supposedly isn’t a problem, you see, because the duo — well, really Meghan, specifically — was to have a ton of other brand deals in the mix that could waaaaay more than make up the lost income.

In fact, those brand partnerships potentially included a “mega-deal” with the fashion house Dior, which TMZ reports was “on the verge” of happening as recently as Monday. Now, though, the Dior deal deal is off, per that outlet. If it ever were really on at all. (More on that in a minute.) Of course, a deal like that falling through sucks for Meghan. But hey, so it goes sometimes! Stuff like that happens. There are constantly deals that get pulled, changed, altered, realigned, blah, blah, blah.

But hours after the possibility of that Dior deal was first floated — and then killed — it’s what King Charles‘ wife did that REALLY has people shaking their heads!! Queen Camilla was out at the opening of the Royal Ascot in Berkshire, England on Tuesday. The Royal Ascot, for those not in the know, is a major horse race held in England every year. It’s a big deal for those who reside in the realm of high society across the pond. And thus, it’s a big deal for women at the very top of the social ladder like Camilla to show out looking their very, very best.

And on Tuesday, the Queen definitely did that!! At the event, King Charles was there “suited and booted,” per TMZ, with a top hat to (pun intended) top it off. But all eyes were on Queen Camilla, because she rocked an elegant and gorgeous white suit that fit just perfectly.

And if you hadn’t already guessed it, the brand was… drum roll please… Dior!!! The Queen showed off a custom Dior design in the “resplendent” piece that fit her frame with no flaws to be seen anywhere.

So, it naturally begs the question: shade or no shade?? Did Queen Camilla get wind of Meghan’s Dior rumors and deal denials and opt to pull a quick one over on the Santa Barbara resident and her husband?!

For what it’s worth, after the Dior reports started coming out on Monday, TMZ noted that both Meghan’s team and the French fashion house denied claims that they had been working towards a brand partnership. So maybe everybody got all up in a hubbub over nothing?!

Regardless, Queen Camilla might have been keen to assert herself anyways. And the best way to do that was to align with Dior after Meghan (maybe) failed to do so herself. Ya know??

You can see pics of Queen Camilla in her custom-made white Dior suit HERE, by the way. And if you were wondering, the news outlet notes info from insiders who say the suit was completely bespoke and “won’t be available to commoners.” Perhaps another little subtle dig at Meghan there, too…

Anyways, what say U, Perezcious readers? Does the suit send a message?! Shade or no shade??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!!!

