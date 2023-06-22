Quote Of The Day!

“I was on Howard Stern last week and he asked me about my friendship with John Mayer and I said, “Yeah, you know,” [I] said kind of flippantly and offhandedly that we love each other. It became headline news and the more it became headline news, the more butthurt I got over it. You know why? Are two men not allowed to say that they’re in love? Are we all so flipped out? … I think it’s weird. Do you think, I mean, don’t you think that most male, I mean, Dave Ansel and I are in love with each other. Dave Ansel was the first guy I was ever in love with. That’s my college roommate and I was stunned, by the way, in week one of freshman year when he said, ‘Oh my god, I love you dude. I love you,’ and I was like, ‘Wow, this is a totally hetero guy expressing his love for me.’ It felt very pure and real, but not sexual whatsoever. It was grounded in our friendship, so that’s why I just think that a friendship of two guys, that doesn’t seem like headline news to me. Do you understand what I mean?” – Andy Cohen explaining his reaction to the media freaking out over him recently saying he loves John Mayer, via SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live

Hear for yourself (below):

[Image via SiriusXM/YouTube.]