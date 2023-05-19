Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi Claims Nick Cannon Doesn’t Have To Pay Child Support After 10 Kids -- But Her Lawyer Says Otherwise!

New season of Selling Sunset spoilers ahead!!

Bre Tiesi may have some explaining to do with her baby daddy Nick Cannon after making some eyebrow-raising statements on the new season of Selling Sunset!

For those who don’t know, the 32-year-old real estate agent joined The Oppenheim Group and the cast of the popular Netflix reality series for season 6 – just weeks after she gave birth to her and the 42-year-old host’s son Legendary in July 2022. Given that Nick was dating and having kids with other women, her relationship with the Wild ‘n Out personality quickly became a hot topic in the real estate office. Throughout the season, which dropped on Friday, her co-workers understandably had a ton of questions about how things work with Nick, including Amanza Smith.

During the seventh episode, Bre sat down at a rooftop bar with Amanza to talk about all of the gossip at The O Group about her relationship with the actor. At one point in the conversation, Amanza asked whether it’s a “myth” or “true” that someone does not have to pay child support after having 10 kids. Bre’s response? She claimed:

“That’s true. The way it works is like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household.’”

Whoa! This stunned Amanza, who went on to say in a confessional:

“Seriously? Like, what the f**k? That explains a lot, I guess. I’d keep going too.”

The revelation would no doubt be shocking. However, it turns out Bre’s claims are not accurate! Her own attorney, Neama Rahmani, clarified to Us Weekly on Friday:

“Bre, you should know better! That is absolutely not true. There’s no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law.”

That’s good to hear. Considering Nick chose to have a dozen kids, we would hope he’d financially support them! Nevertheless, Bre made it clear on the show that she does not need money from Nick – who is also a father to 11 other kids – and she supports herself for the most part. Although the parents do not have any “legal agreement” in place, the momma also insisted she can always ask him for help if she ever needed it:

“There’s no legal agreement. There’s no, ‘You have to do X, Y, and Z. You owe me this. You owe whatever.’ We don’t have any of that. I take care of myself. If my son needs something, or we do, I ask, that’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad and Nick is not my sugar daddy, Nick is not the reason I’m where I’m at.”

She added in a confessional:

“I definitely strive to be the best at everything, to the point where I drive myself insane, but I’ve worked my ass off to be where I’m at. I did this all myself, and of course, my son is even more of a motivation. I want to give him everything from me. Not from my partner.”

Good for her! While Bre received support from Amanza about her relationship with Nick, there’s one person in the office who’s been wary about the whole situation – Chelsea Lazkani. Earlier in the season, the new agent explained to everyone how her romance works, saying:

“My situation’s interesting. I don’t know if I would say I’m single, I’ve been in — I don’t want to call it open, but open relationship.”

When Chelsea asked if she thought it was a “polyamorous relationship,” Bre replied:

“I don’t know about that. I just know we had a baby, we’re really happy, so I’m really happy in my relationship now.”

But Chelsea wasn’t buying it. In the next episode, she revealed to the other women in the office that Bre was “very surprised and she was very upset” when she discovered Nick was having another child with another woman. She then slammed the former Nick Cannon Show host for being a “master manipulator” and believed his children were not receiving any love or support from him:

“I find Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting. I just think we’re fundamentally so different and ultimately the way I live my life is very different to her, as a Christian, so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends.”

When Bre learns Chelsea has been talking about her relationship, she obvi wasn’t too happy about it! They get into a heated argument during a dinner in Palm Springs, with Bre declaring at the time:

“You don’t need to agree with my situation, this is my situation. I’m not going to have people in this office talk about my family. I’m not.”

She ended up storming off. Then, Bre gets into a conversation with Heather Rae El Moussa about how fed up she is with everyone being in her “business”:

“I understand the whole world is so concerned with my relationship, and you’re just another person, fine, but mind your f**king business then. All I’m saying is respect me. Don’t talk about my business. If you’re going to, we’re going to have a problem.”

Oof. It sounds like Bre had a drama-filled first season! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

