Wendy Williams Hospitalized Again -- Twice! -- Insiders Reveal Shocking Details Of Latest Health Scare

Wendy Williams has reportedly been hospitalized twice in the last several weeks — including currently, as she reportedly remains under the care of doctors as of Friday morning.

Sadly, the beloved 58-year-old television host has had plenty of health problems in recent years, of course. But over the last two weeks, things have apparently gone from bad to worse according to a new report published on Friday.

Related: Wendy’s Brother Confirms She’s Filming A Reality Show — And He’s Not Happy About It!

Early on Friday morning, the US Sun published jaw-dropping new details from multiple sources who claim the Wendy Williams Show alum has been rushed to the hospital twice this month.

One source revealed the daytime TV veteran was first admitted to an unnamed hospital “about two weeks ago”. They did not say what symptoms put her in the hospital, but she was released after a few days. However, as the insider explained, the ailing celeb’s initial release was also short-lived:

“Wendy first went into the hospital about two weeks ago. She was released briefly last weekend, and she went right back in.”

Oh, no…

A second source added more, claiming Wendy’s family is “aware” that she has been admitted to a hospital. However, family members down in Florida apparently “don’t have all the details” regarding what happened yet. Some of Wendy’s friends are still trying to figure out exactly what’s going on, too, per the second insider:

“All I know is she is in the hospital right now, and it’s not rehab. I don’t know which hospital except that she’s definitely in New York.”

And logistics aside, it sounds like the New Jersey native’s unspecified health issue is really, really serious.

That first insider also delivered this alarming quote in their conversation with the US Sun, explaining that doctors were at one point apparently readying for the worst:

“At one point they did not think she was going to come out the other side OK, or at all. The fact that she was able to record something to apologize for canceling her appearance at the Expo is a good sign that she’s on the mend now.”

OMG.

They didn’t think she would make it??? Oh no, Wendy…

By the way, the “Expo” that insider is referring to is the Atlanta Women’s Expo. Wendy had been scheduled for a speaking gig at the Georgia-based show this weekend, but that’s now obviously out of the question.

Related: Wendy’s Brother SLAMS Ex-TV Host For Snubbing 92-Year-Old Father’s Birthday!

Following her second hospitalization, Wendy’s team and reps for the Atlanta Women’s Expo released a joint statement about the situation:

“We regretfully have to inform you that Wendy Williams would not be appearing at The Ultimate Women’s Expo in Atlanta on May 20th, 2023. It was with great consideration that we felt it was best for Wendy to join the Ultimate Women’s Expo at a later date. We look forward to releasing those details when they are confirmed.”

Per the US Sun, R&B singer Monica has stepped up to replace Wendy as the show’s keynote speaker on short notice.

And yet even without Wendy in attendance, it appears she will be making a video appearance to apologize for her last-minute cancellation. An Expo rep confirmed to the outlet that the former shock jock has recorded a clip that will be played in the event hall:

“There is a video from Wendy that will be played Saturday, apologizing for the late cancellation.”

As far as the Expo itself is concerned, their reps had apparently been worried about this cancellation possibility for several weeks. Another source said the AWE team had been trying to figure out a potential second course of action in recent weeks should something like this occur. The insider explained:

“There have been questions about if Wendy was well enough to do it, and there was pushing by some to get her to Atlanta and to put her on that stage.”

Makes sense considering how much of a roller coaster Wendy has been on… Chillingly, that source added:

“Wendy’s ability to perform has been rocky at best. She can put together a sentence one day but not the next. There have been serious questions recently about if she will ever get better.”

We truly hate to hear that. Such a sad and scary situation overall.

We send our love to Wendy and those caring for her during this touch-and-go time. Ugh.

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN]