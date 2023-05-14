Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Did NOT Have An Open Marriage Despite Rumors!

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s recent breakup has everyone coming up with some wild theories!

In case you haven’t heard, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and former football player filed for divorce last week – citing their date of separation as April 30. The news not only stunned fans but her inner circle as well. A source previously told Us Weekly that her friends were “shocked” when the breakup news dropped since Kim “never complained to anyone” that she and Kroy were having problems within their marriage.

Considering the split was unexpected to everyone, the rumor mill has been working overtime over the past week about what may have led to the Don’t Be Tardy stars’ divorce. Some have suggested that cheating may have been involved. However, an insider for People insisted “there’s no cheating on either side,” noting that their financial struggles had been a big factor in their split.

As we previously reported, the (now former) couple owes more than $1 million to the IRS and $15k to their home state of Georgia in unpaid taxes. But they weren’t only in trouble with the IRS! Kroy and Kim also almost lost their home in February! It was scheduled to be sold in a foreclosure auction in February after they defaulted on their $1.65 mortgage loan – but they were able to save the house. So they’ve clearly been struggling with money for a while, and that will no doubt create some tension within a marriage! As an Us source said:

“The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship. Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.”

But now, fans still cannot help but wonder whether there is more to the story than just the financial issues, such as if Kim and Kroy were allegedly in an open marriage – and that somehow played a part in their divorce! Per TMZ, the speculation began when the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi previously dropped a blind item in December that read:

“this former housewife fav (or fav to hate?idk) is in an open marriage. i was hooking up with her hubby for a few months on and off.”

Oof. This claim quickly resurfaced and circulated online when the divorce news dropped. However, a source with direct knowledge told the outlet on Sunday that the rumor was not true – insisting once again there was no “cheating nor any flexibility in the now-estranged couple’s sex life.” So there you have it, no open relationship here! Or Scandoval level drama!

That’s not the only rumor the source cleared up! Since the divorce news broke, many Bravo fans have been begging on social media for Kim to return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta or the spinoff series Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, so they can watch this mess unfold on camera. But we hate to break it to fans, but the TMZ insider said she has “ no interest in the reality TV game” and wants to focus on her children — 26-year-old Brielle, 21-year-old Ariana, 11-year-old Kroy, 10-year-old Kash, and 9-year-old twins Kane and Kaia — instead.

Considering how messy the divorce has already become, it’s no wonder Kim doesn’t want the cameras documenting this time in her life right now! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kim Zolciak/Instagram, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]