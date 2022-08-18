Brad Pitt Allegedly Told Angelina Jolie's Child They Looked Like A 'F**king Columbine Kid' -- MORE Disturbing Details From FBI Report Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

More disturbing details about the plane incident are coming to light.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Angelina Jolie secretly sued the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act as “Jane Doe” to seek information about why a previous investigation into her then-husband Brad Pitt‘s alleged physical and verbal assault in 2016 was closed. And now, we are getting way more information about what allegedly happened between Brangelina during that incident.

According to FBI investigation records obtained by ET on Wednesday, the Maleficent star alleged in an interview with the government organization that the actor “grabbed her by the head,” yelled at her, shook her, and even “pushed her into the bathroom wall” during a private flight in September 2016. And this entire — and disturbing AF — altercation happened in front of their six young children!

Per the report, the mother claims her now-ex-husband had a massive outburst on the plane ride, allegedly yelling in reference to one child looking like a school shooter by saying, “that kid looks like a f**king Columbine kid.” The incident supposedly continued as one of their brood called him a “prick,” which Brad responded to by approaching the minor “like he was going to attack.” Yikes! Worried for her child, Angie recalled jumping onto him and grabbing him by the neck, essentially putting him “in a choke hold.” The Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood star then threw himself backward — an action that caused injuries to the actress’ back and elbow as she was thrust into seats on the jet. Ouch!

The 47-year-old claimed Brad told her:

“You’re f**king up this family.”

When the children asked if she was OK after the incident, their father allegedly responded for her, declaring:

“No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.”

Such an inappropriate way to allegedly speak to the kids!!!

In the report, the Eternals star also claimed the actor had been drinking alcoholic beverages during the flight — even pouring beer on her at one point. Disturbingly, she noted feeling “scared” and “like a hostage” during the altercation, too. Luckily, it doesn’t sound like she was severely physically injured — though emotionally, we’re sure there was a lot to process! For both her and her kids.

She described her injuries as a “rug-burn type wound on her right hand.” She also said a “scratch” on Pitt might have been caused by her. Interestingly, weeks after it was decided by prosecutors that Brad would not be charged for the incident, Jolie’s lawyer told investigators on a phone call that the actress “was personally conflicted on whether or not to be supportive of charges.” We can imagine it was a very complicated time for her and the family.

It’s still unclear exactly why no charges were filed, but a report from a meeting in November 2016 written by an FBI case agent suggests there were “several factors” leading to the end of the case. They wrote:

“After reviewing the document, representative(s) of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”

Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the FBI’s field office in LA, also made a statement about the case at the time, saying:

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter.”

As of now, all parties have been sent copies of all the reports pertaining to this inflight incident, according to a source close to Pitt. This comes amid the co-parents’ ongoing and contentious custody battle (as well as a lawsuit over their french winery). The source insisted Brad isn’t worried about the info in the reports, telling ET:

“Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something. This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and a half years ago. There is nothing new here.”

Whether or not Angelina finds anything to use in her custody case (if that’s her plan), the contents of this report definitely cast a negative light on Brad — perhaps what she wanted all along??

As Perezcious readers know, it’s long been alleged that the couple suffered some sort of domestic violence incident on a private jet. There are even reports that Brad allegedly got physical with his oldest son, Maddox, on the same flight. In the initial filing, Jane Doe’s reasoning for requesting a copy of the FBI’s investigation reports was so she could seek necessary “medical care and trauma counseling” for her kids — which makes a lot of sense knowing how involved they allegedly were in the incident!

According to the documents, Doe filed the lawsuit challenging the “‘defendants’ withholding of additional records.” Hmm. We’ll have to wait and see if she discovered what she was looking for! For now, what do you make of these reports? Let us know (below)!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for support.

