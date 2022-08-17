Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Facing Two FELONY Charges For Alleged Bracelet Theft!

Jason Alexander is headed straight back to jail!

After crashing Britney Spears‘ wedding, her ex-husband is now facing new felony charges for an alleged crime he committed years ago! According to the Napa County Sheriff via TMZ, Jason was booked on Tuesday on an arrest warrant that was issued in 2016 stemming from an alleged jewelry theft. He has now been charged with two felonies, one for grand theft and one for buying/receiving stolen property. After serving a 64-day sentence for crashing the pop star’s big day in June, Jason was picked up on Tuesday from Ventura County Jail by Napa authorities.

Related: Why Kevin Federline Did Bombshell Interview About Britney Spears!

Per TMZ, Jason had a felony warrant out for his arrest in the Napa County area when he got busted for trespassing on his ex’s property over the summer. Cops in the California county claim he stole a bracelet from a woman he was staying with in 2015. He had reportedly been living in the woman’s home for a few weeks when she claimed to be missing jewelry from her bedroom. Interestingly, police allege Jason later admitted to the woman that he stole her diamond and sapphire tennis bracelet (valued at $2,000), which he promptly pawned off.

Jason is now looking at up to three years of state prison and a maximum $10,000 fine if convicted of felony grand theft. He also faces up to another three years behind bars for buying/receiving stolen property. According to police records reviewed by Page Six, he is being held on a $20,000 bail.

Despite the transfer, Jason is still expected to sit for a hearing in his wedding crash case on November 9. This hearing will discuss whether or not he can possess weapons, including firearms. As Perezcious readers know, Brit’s former husband of two days originally chose to plea not guilty to misdemeanor aggravated trespassing and battery, but switched to plea no contest on Thursday. This means he accepted his conviction as though a guilty plea had been entered, but did not officially admit guilt to the charges. Two other charges — felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism — were dismissed. As a result of his plea, the 40-year-old was sentenced to 128 days in the Ventura County Jail but was credited with time served for the 64 days he spent in prison since his arrest.

Related: Britney Spears Hits Back In Feud With Catholic Church

This prison time came after he unexpectedly showed up at the Toxic singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari, held at her former home. He even live-streamed the scary moment on his Instagram! He was allegedly armed with a knife at the time as he tried to break into her house, claiming his “first and only wife” invited him — when she clearly didn’t! Shockingly, he managed to get past security and all the way to Brit’s bedroom!! Thankfully, while Britney was inside getting her wedding dress on, the door was locked so Jason was unable to get to her. Though, that didn’t stop him from repeatedly shouting for her, according to Britney’s since-fired security guard, Richard Eubler.

Super intense stuff!! Now Jason’s paying for his crimes — and potentially more from his past! Thoughts?!

[Image via Napa County Dept of Corrections & Sheri Determan/WENN]