Angelina Jolie Reportedly Tipped Off Paparazzi About Her Relationship With Brad Pitt -- While He Was Still Married To Jennifer Aniston!!

Angelina Jolie is reportedly the one who exposed her relationship with Brad Pitt — while he was still very much married to Jennifer Aniston! So heartless!

Jann Wenner, the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine, is gearing up to spill SO much tea about the various celebrities he’s encountered throughout his career in a hot new memoir titled, Like a Rolling Stone. While it won’t hit shelves until next Tuesday, Page Six snagged an excerpt on Wednesday, revealing some crazy info about Brangelina’s early days — and solving a 17-year-old mystery!!

Before the pair was caught up in various and never-ending legal battles, they were co-stars in the hit film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which they made in 2004. Their friendly relationship on and off-screen sparked many romance rumors at the time… but the only hiccup was Brad was married to the Friends star and there was no real proof the co-stars were an IRL item.

For a while, the chatter remained gossip… until Us Weekly dropped the bomb and revealed photos of the duo vacationing in Kenya together in April 2005. They were captured playing with (at the time just Angie’s) son Maddox, 3, on Diani Beach. You can see a photo HERE. Just one month later, in March 2005, the Morning Show lead filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.” While they had spit in January of the same year, the timing of the legal filing couldn’t be ignored.

So, how did Us paparazzi know exactly where to find the lovers?! Apparently, they had the most A-lister source whispering in their ear! According to Jann, who owned the outlet at the time of the photos, their photographer received a tip about where Angie and Brad were staying — as well as the exact timing of their daily walk and suggestions on where to “secretly” photograph the couple. He made no mistake revealing the source, saying:

“The tipster was Angelina.”

Jann went on to write:

“We got the photo, we got the proof. We had the worldwide scoop, the debut of Brangelina.”

And all thanks to the actress herself! Yowza.

Interestingly, this seems to help Pitt’s camp. They’ve been convinced the Maleficent star has continued to leak stories about the couple since their split, including the latest FBI investigation into the exes’ private jet fight. Now, they have some evidence to help their case! Kinda makes you wonder what was going on behind the scenes for Angie to stoop so low! Did she think Brad was never going to divorce Jennifer, so she pushed things to a breaking point?? Did he know she set them up to be photographed? We have so many questions! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

