FBI Unlikely To Reopen Brad Pitt Case After Angelina Jolie’s Shocking Allegations & Injury Photos!

The FBI likely won’t be looking into the Brad Pitt case any further – even after more and more details have surfaced regarding the alleged 2016 domestic violence incident with Angelina Jolie.

As we’ve reported, it was revealed this week that the 47-year-old actress filed a lawsuit anonymously against the FBI to release the reports from an alleged domestic violence situation that occurred while on board a plane with their kids in September 2016. She accused her ex-husband of pouring beer on her, grabbing her by the shoulders and shaking her, and even yelling at her that she’s “f**king up this family” at one point. One of their children was even stuck in the crossfire during the flight from Nice, France, to Los Angeles, California, with Brad saying their child was like a “f**king Columbine kid.” The situation escalated to the point where he allegedly ran toward one of their kids “like he was going to attack.” Whoa…

In response, Angelina put the Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood star into a chokehold prompting him to try and break free by throwing himself backward and knocking her into the chairs behind him. This moment caused what seemed to be some serious bruising to her back and elbow along with “a rug-burn type wound” on one hand. After reviewing the evidence, authorities ended up not arresting or pressing charges against the father at the time. And now, it seems like the investigation into the situation is unlikely to ever be reopened — at least so says a friend close to Brad.

According to Page Six, the insider shared on Friday that the FBI is not expected to reopen its investigation despite the shocking allegations against Brad being released this week. The source pointed out that these claims and injury photos have always been a part of the case before it was made public, but charges were still never brought against the 58-year-old actor when the alleged domestic violence incident occurred years ago, explaining:

“The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here. At the time they considered all of Angelina’s allegations and didn’t bring any charges. The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is zero chance of them reopening the case.”

The confidant then said that the release of the bombshell report was “all a concerted effort to smear Brad.” Of course, sources close to the Fight Club star have been preaching this sentiment over the past week. One even told People that despite having these documents for six years now, this alleged fight between Angelina and him was made public again in order “to inflict the most amount of pain” against him amid their custody battle. As you know, the former couple has been in a nasty custody dispute over their six children ever since the Maleficent actress filed for divorce four days after the alleged plane incident. The Page Six source even noted that while Angelina detailed the incident from the FBI report in the pair’s ongoing custody case, the judge still rewarded Brad with 50/50 custody of their children:

“Angelina’s claims were raised in at least two different legal contexts: the incident on the plane and then again during a lengthy custody trial. In one case, there were no charges brought and in another, Brad was granted 50/50 custody.”

They added:

“This is six-year-old stuff that Angelina presented in the custody hearing. This is a six-year long campaign by Angelina to discredit Brad. This is really just Angelina’s version of events. This is what she claims happened … These claims were raised in the custody hearing and the judge obviously didn’t believe her, otherwise Brad would never have been given joint custody.”

Such a messy, messy situation, y’all. Thoughts on the whole incident, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Extra/YouTube, Today/YouTube]