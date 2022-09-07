Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Weighs In On Camila Morrone Split -- Thinks It's Everyone Else Who Is Being 'Ageist'

Leonardo DiCaprio’s old girlfriend is coming out of the woodwork to have her say on his most recent breakup!

As Perezcious readers know, the actor was the center of attention last week after news broke he called things off with his girlfriend of over four years, Camila Morrone, shortly after her 25th birthday. The split meant the Don’t Look Up star hasn’t dated someone over 25 in the last dozen years… and yet he continues to get older and older. You’d think he’d be fine with his dates aging, too, but apparently not!

The age gap and his very particular dating pattern became the subject of hundreds of hilarious internet reactions, but one person was not laughing along. Nope, not Leo or Camila (though we presume they weren’t so pleased, either!). It was actually the 47-year-old’s long-lost love, Kristen Zang. The pair dated from 1995 to 1999 when they were both 21. They originally met when Kristen was 19 after friends introduced them and were together through some of Leo’s greatest hits like Romeo & Juliet and Titanic.

Fed up with the “ageist” reaction to her ex’s recent breakup, Kristen has returned to the spotlight for the first time in years to discuss the reason for their split — which, no surprise here, also happened when she was 25. You can’t make this s**t up!

Writing an emotional op-ed for People on Wednesday, the now-48-year-old mused:

“I’m a very private person, much like my ex-boyfriend. But this past week, for the first time, I have felt compelled to share a few things. Leo and I dated for four years. I met him casually through friends when I was 19 years old and we started dating when we were both 21. It was a different time back then. We could go places and not be followed by the paparazzi. It was 1995 and he was making a movie called Marvin’s Room. I remember vividly while visiting him on the set, watching the O.J. Simpson verdict while in Meryl Streep‘s trailer. It was a surreal moment for a Michigan country bumpkin like myself.”

Kristen called her time with Leo her high school years — even though they were growing up amid the Hollywood landscape:

“We were kids. My friends knew his friends and Hollywood back then was like a big high school. It was, dare I say, an innocent time. We were nerds. Good looking nerds with glamorous jobs, but still nerds. We went to amusement parks, concerts, museums and the movies. I was with him when he made Romeo & Juliet, Titanic, and The Beach. I visited Leo for long periods of time on various sets in different countries. I loved his friends and he loved mine. We were like one big happy family. Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you’re thinking) it was over for good.”

What went wrong?!

Does she have any clues for why Leo just won’t date anyone past 25?? Kristen had this to dish:

“It was a choice I made. I don’t how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done. It was like I had outgrown that version of myself, the Hollywood high school girl. I wanted to figure out who I was and what I wanted. Now over 20 years later when I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex girlfriend being referred to as having ‘aged out’ or being ‘too old for Leo at 25,’ puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll). I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people?”

Ok… but isn’t she blaming the wrong people?! We mean, it’s Leo who has never dated anyone over 25. We don’t think anyone else really thinks Camila has “aged out” either, it’s just proven to be true based on the actor’s pattern!

Also, it’s interesting that Kristen is the one speaking up considering she doesn’t exactly know what it feels like to be in Camila’s shoes. She and Leo dated when they were the same age. Yes, she broke up with him when she was 25, but at least he was the same age, too! Kinda feels like she’s missing the point of all the online backlash…

However, in an attempt to prove life gets better after 25, Kristen suggested her breakup was a result of needing to discover herself more rather than her becoming too old for her former man. She wrote:

“Back when I was a young model, we were told that our careers would be over at 21. I’m happy to see things are slowly changing for people in that industry now but in the ’90s that wasn’t the case. Looking back, at 21 or 25 I had no clue who I was or what I wanted. I ended up modeling, and did some acting and a few commercials. But it wasn’t until about 30 that I found my true passion, dog nutrition of all things, and I started my own company when I was 33. I met the love of my life when I was 38 and got married when I was 40. So you youngins out there, listen up. Life gets so much better after 25. Yes, you get more wrinkles but you also get more confidence and more love for yourself.”

Maybe the up-and-coming actress needed to do the same? Kristen wondered:

“As far as Leo and his latest breakup, who knows what happened. Maybe she really cared for him but was just ready for the next chapter, perhaps it’s temporary, or maybe it’s none of our business but can we stop with the ageist headlines and comments? But let’s keep the funny memes coming, they’re stellar. Truly.”

She finished things off with a bit of promo for her dog food company — because why not! The OG ex wrote:

“As for me, I’m 48 years old now, (ancient indeed). I live in the countryside of Oregon with my hot husband, Shea, who’s a builder and also happens to be younger than me (joke’s on you, Leo ), my really cute rescue mutt, Harley Dee, and I own a locally-sourced dog food company www.emmalouskitchen.com. Turns out, I was barely scratching the surface of life at 25.”

Hmm. Inspirational but a bit beside the point, no?

While Kristen might be in her feels about the viral news, Camila isn’t letting it stop her from living her best life. Just before Kristen dropped her new piece, the model was photographed leaving Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Tuesday night with her besties Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, per TMZ. They all looked sexy AF in black tops while they were followed by security to the parking lot during their night out. You can see all the photos of their hangout HERE.

The dinner also came after she had a ball at Kaia Gerber’s 21st birthday party on Sunday night. No staying home crying over a pint of ice cream for this girl! Good to see she’s not letting the chatter get her down. What do you make of Kristen’s sudden return to the spotlight? Does she really hate the ageist commentary or is she just trying to get her 15 minutes of fame again?? Sound OFF (below)!

