Ariana Madix Stars In Hilariously Shady New Duracell Commercial -- This Time With Tom Sandoval’s Former Assistant! WATCH!

Ariana Madix teamed up with Duracell once again to take another swipe at her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, in a commercial. But she got the help of a special guest this time!

On Tuesday, the battery brand dropped a brand new commercial starring the reality star and… Ann Maddox! The name may sound familiar to the big Vanderpump Rules fans out there! She’s Tom Sandoval‘s former assistant! In the short video, Ann walks around carrying a box of Duracell batteries as she says:

“Hi, I’m Ann. You may know me from my old job, but I just made a premium upgrade. I buy my own batteries, and by the way I always bought the batteries. And I can tell you all about that because I didn’t sign an NDA.”

Ha! After knocking on a door, Ariana greets Ann. And, of course, the VPR star got a dig of her own in at Sandoval:

“Oh great, you bought batteries — again.”

Of course, this pokes fun at Sandoval for complaining to Tom Schwartz that Ariana never bothered to buy new batteries as he did — as evidence of the problems in their relationship. But it sounds like he never got them, either! It was all Ann all this time! Watch the commercial (below):

Ann buys her own batteries, too. And trust her, different is good. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/HAf2bjiFmB — Duracell (@Duracell) May 14, 2024

What a funny and specific take from Duracell! LOLz!

