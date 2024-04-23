RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Allegedly Called Lisa Barlow’s 12-Year-Old Son The R-Word During 'Crazy Fight'! WTF?!

Yikes! S**t has hit the fan on the set of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City!

Several insiders on the Bravo set have now come forward to claim that Mary Cosby allegedly called Lisa Barlow‘s 12-year-old son Henry the R-word during a nasty dispute amid production on the upcoming season! WTF!!

Speaking to Page Six on Tuesday, one insider claimed the offensive slur was used during a “crazy fight” that took place earlier this month. Castmates such as Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Angie Katsanevas were understandably bothered by Cosby’s part in the argument, the source explained:

“The entire cast … was beyond grossed out [by the remarks].”

Another insider said Lisa, who shares Henry and Jack, 19, with her husband John Barlow, was “very upset” about the alleged attack on her son. No surprise there!

Related: Did Monica Secretly Record Off-Air RHOSLC Convos?? Lisa Thinks So!

That said, the ladies have reportedly already made up! Really — after something as disgusting as this?? A third source told the outlet that Lisa and Mary have put the dispute behind them while pointing out that they’re both filming a cast trip in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico right now. The confidant said:

“They made amends over the situation and are moving on.”

But if Scandoval has taught us anything, it’s that just because co-stars keep working together, it doesn’t mean they’ve forgiven each other! And after a slur like this?? We doubt Lisa has gotten over it that easily!

As of now, it is unclear what sparked the confrontation or why Henry was dragged into the fight. It’s also unknown if the f**ked up comments will even make it on air! Honestly, slurs shouldn’t be used to stir up reality TV content — especially not when aimed at a minor! For Henry’s sake, we hope the series blows past this controversy. But only time will tell.

FWIW, this is far from the first time Mary has been called out for insensitive remarks. Back in 2021, she called Jen Shah, who is of Tongan and Hawaiian descent, a “Mexican thug” before she was ultimately convicted of wire fraud and money laundering. Mary apologized on social media — but her racially-charged jabs continued a month later on the series when she said she liked Jennie Nguyen‘s “slanted eyes.” Jennie called her out on the “inappropriate” comment in a confessional. However, Mary refused to say sorry, believing it was a “compliment.” She’s also been accused of running her church, Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, like a “cult,” though she has denied those claims.

Regardless, there’s clearly a pattern here of some allegedly problematic language and behavior. Hopefully, this will be addressed if Mary keeps her place on the show! Right now, it’s unclear how big of a role she’ll play in season 5. She hasn’t been a full-time cast member since season 2, so… yeah. Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube & Lisa Barlow/Instagram]