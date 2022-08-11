Anne Heche Under Investigation For FELONY DUI After Crash -- Still In 'Critical' Condition

Another update to the Anne Heche crash story…

As we’ve been reporting, the actress crashed her car in Los Angeles on Friday after some pretty reckless driving. It’s been up for debate ever since the story broke whether she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs — in fact, she was allegedly photographed with alcohol bottles inside of her car ahead of the fiery wreck!

On Monday, Los Angeles Police Department sources told TMZ authorities got a warrant to draw Anne’s blood because they believe she was intoxicated during Friday’s crash. The results are unknown at this time and it could take weeks until the results are returned — but now, on Wednesday, LAPD has updated the press that she’s in even more legal trouble.

When Heche crashed through Lynne Mishele’s home, the resident narrowly escaped death with her pets — but she’s now alleging she sustained injury in the form of multiple cuts which required medical attention. With the homeowner being injured, this means the Chicago P.D. actress is now being investigated for a felony! In the state of California, punishment for felony DUI is up to sixteen months, two years, or three years in state prison, plus a fine of up to $1,000, mandatory interlock device for at least one year, and other potential license suspension or restrictions. If someone would’ve died — she could’ve potentially faced a life sentence!

So scary!

It looks as if Anne’s legal battle is only getting more complicated. And she’s reportedly still in a coma. Sad all around.

