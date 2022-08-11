Anne Heche Allegedly Under The Influence Of Cocaine At Time Of Car Wreck

Wow. This is a shocking new development.

As you’ve likely been following, Anne Heche is being investigated for felony DUI following multiple car crashes in the Los Angeles area last week, one of which ignited a home on fire. The tenant of the Mar Vista building ended up being injured in the form of multiple cuts, as the actress came out with severe burns. She’s been in a coma in the hospital since, with speculation surrounding alleged alcohol use at the time of the fiery wreck. Well, it turns out the investigation is already painting a clearer picture.

On Thursday, an update from TMZ describes no alcohol being found in her system, but instead alleged drug use, having cocaine and possibly fentanyl found in her blood. A law enforcement source says the examination is continuing as the latter, a synthetic opioid, can also be used as a pain medicine in the hospital. Although, we have to add, there have been cases of cocaine being laced with the dangerous drug — the same one behind Prince‘s untimely death.

Sadly, the 53-year-old star’s condition has yet to improve. In fact, the outlet notes Anne is in a dire state after having crashed at high speeds into another car, a garage, and most terrifyingly, a house, which later went up in flames. So terrible!

We previously reported this week how her 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon, whom she shares with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, has been the one taking the lead as her medical advocate. An ET source shared how he’s ensuring his mom gets the “best care” possible to heal from her life-threatening injuries:

“He’s being as strong as he can be. Her family is ready to surround her, and be there if she wakes up. Everyone is waiting for that to happen.”

We can’t even begin to imagine how they’re feeling, especially considering today’s latest update. Homer isn’t alone here as Anne is also mom to Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, whom she shares with ex James Tupper.

It was only on Monday did we learn how truly serious her condition was when her rep opened up about her injuries, stating:

“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

It’s all so awful.

