Anne Heche's Estate Is Being Sued By Woman Who Lost Her Home In The Fiery Crash

Anne Heche‘s estate is being sued by the woman whose house she crashed her car into.

As you remember, in August the Volcano actress crashed her car multiple times before it ended in a house fire which would eventually claim her life. Lynne Mishele, the owner of the home, was lucky enough to get out of the home with her pets in time before the space was engulfed in flames — but sadly, they were left with nothing.

Now, according to TMZ, Lynne is suing Anne’s estate for the trauma she experienced as well as her lost possessions and home. Via the lawsuit that was filed Monday, Mishele claims she was minding her own business at home with her pets when the Mini Cooper came crashing inside. Allegedly, it only stopped feet from where she, her dogs, and tortoise were sitting. So scary!

She says in the suit she’s traumatized, claiming loud noises startle her, that she’s riddled with nightmares and flashbacks about the incident, and has a fear of walking outside. So, so sad.

She also says has no place to live. And according to her GoFundMe as of November 7, she’s revealed she’s been diagnosed with cancer. Sadly, all of the proceeds she raised to go to rebuilding her home were used for medical bills:

“I hit another bump in the road in September when I was diagnosed with cancer. I had surgery a few weeks ago and am doing well. The doctors are very optimistic, they said I won’t even need chemo! The donations you all generously made have not only helped me start to build my life back after the fire, but they helped me get through my cancer diagnosis and treatment.”

Lynne is looking for at least $2 million dollars in damages from the estate. Anne’s estate has been asked for comment but hasn’t spoken out about the lawsuit yet. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

