Other GMA Hosts 'Furious' Over T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's 'Messy’ Cheating Scandal!

And here comes the inevitable fallout!

Just about everyone is talking about this Good Morning America cheating scandal! But if you haven’t heard, co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have taken their onscreen chemistry and turned it into a fully-fledged romance! Which is unfortunate, to say the least, for their respective spouses!

On Wednesday, the pair’s secret affair was exposed — with photos and videos of the couple’s apparent PDA-filled dates going public, including a romantic getaway just two weeks ago with some obvious butt grabbing! In light of the drama, a source confirmed to People T.J. and Amy both split from their respective partners, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue in August — but they also claimed the relationship didn’t start until after. Meanwhile, other insiders claimed sparks started flying for the couple this past Spring while they were training for the New York City Half Marathon together. And we’ve heard it was definitely on by the time they were in London for Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee in the Summer.

It’s easy to assume their significant others (of 12 years each btw) are distraught over this surprising reveal, but apparently there are many others on the morning show who are upset, too — including lead anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts!

According to a source who dished all about the scandal to The Sun on Thursday, the TV mainstays are seriously “furious” over this sexy scandal! Apparently, the hosts took great pride in their team’s reputation of displaying strong family values and happy marriages… until now! The source dished:

“George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy.”

It’s not just “messy,” in their opinion, it’s downright problematic.

George and Robin find this controversy SO upsetting, according to the source, that behind the scenes they’re likening it to Matt Lauer’s 2017 sexual misconduct scandal over on the Today show! As Perezcious readers know, Lauer was fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” per NBC. It was a truly shocking scandal that left the network (and many viewers) rattled for a long time. Heck, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s even made a hit Apple TV+ show inspired by it! Is this affair really that bad?? The confidant said:

“They prided themselves on not having a sex scandal, like Today once did with Matt Lauer. They were so proud all their hosts were decent, married and committed people.”

To be fair, it sounds like T.J. and Amy were both consenting adults who entered willingly into this affair, no matter the consequences, so we’re not sure it’s quite so scandalous as Matt’s case. But we can understand why the other GMA hosts want nothing to do with the ordeal!

To make matters worse, some personal feelings have also been hurt in the reveal of this romance, and we’re not talking about the broken-hearted spouses! Per the insider, Amy and Robin had been very close — but now the Brighter by the Day author feels personally betrayed! The insider continued:

“Amy and Robin are really close. Robin convinced Amy to get what would end up being a lifesaving mammogram on live TV. Their bond is very strong.”

Robin being so upset is definitely not going to help the 49-year-old’s case since it sounds like the 62-year-old broadcaster has a TON of control over the show:

“Robin is an idealist. She is the boss. When something goes off the rails she jumps in and tells people to tidy the mess up. And I’m not so sure there’s a way to tidy this one up. This is all very dirty for a morning show.”

Yowza. Amy and T.J. better start spilling the tea — and clearing up this affair timeline — fast or they could be on the job hunt before the New Year! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! SOUND OFF (below)!!

[Image via GMA/YouTube]