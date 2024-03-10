Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Sending ‘Hateful Messages’ After ‘Misinterpreting’ New Music!

Ariana Grande wants the hate to stop.

On Saturday, the pop superstar took to Instagram to ask fans to stop sending “hateful messages” to the people in her life in the wake of the release of her new album Eternal Sunshine… Which made some pretty fiery accusations! She wrote on her Story:

“i just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)… i ask that you please do not. it is not how to support me. it is the opposite. although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. if you cannot hear that, please listen more closely.”

She followed up the post with another, which simply read:

“thank you! i love you!!!!!!!”

Hmmm…

As we all know, she’s been wrapped up in quite the controversial relationship with BF Ethan Slater as she was accused of cheating and being a homewrecker — so that could definitely be where some of the hate is coming from. But in the album, she seemingly accused her ex-hubby Dalton Gomez of being the one who cheated… so maybe HE’S the one fans are coming for?! On X (Twitter) it certainly seems that way:

“I showed you all my demons, all my lies, yet you played me like Atari” DALTON GOMEZ YOU ARE NOT SEEING HEAVEN. pic.twitter.com/qQnwTIlyid — ໊ (@WandasAttorney) March 8, 2024

ariana’s voice breaking at the end of “i wish i hated you” dalton gomez … you have sold your LAST home pic.twitter.com/ynklATmWv0 — jana (@vivalajana) March 8, 2024

the fact that dalton gomez watched her get ripped to shreds by the tabloids for weeks KNOWING what he did to her while he got out unscathed….i have something so low vibrational to say that ariana herself would probably slap me for it. pic.twitter.com/k1aiNVf5qm — ????❦ || FREE ???????????????????????????????? (@femaletrag3dy) March 8, 2024

i don’t wanna see her like this literally ever again dalton gomez you will never have another peaceful sleep in this lifetime i promise you that pic.twitter.com/BUTDIlZtk0 — ☁︎˖ ࣪⊹ (@everytimh) March 8, 2024

getting with ariana after the worst years of her life and making her finally feel like she found true love and was healing only to cheat on her and be a horrible husband… dalton gomez i hate you so much. pic.twitter.com/l0HKIqj7bP — َ (@AL13NSUPERSTAR) March 8, 2024

DALTON GOMEZ U WILL BURN IN HELL

pic.twitter.com/jsaiaxoaz8 — ₛₚʸ⋆☀︎｡ (@arisbadldea) March 8, 2024

So, is this Ari asking fans to stop coming for Dalton?! We know they have a pretty tight divorce settlement which was supposed to bar them both from revealing details about their relationship, so maybe she’s trying to do some damage control? We guess she didn’t really name names, though.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

