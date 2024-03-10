Josh Brolin & Ariana Grande Take On SNL With Surprise Assist From Scarlett Johansson!

Josh Brolin and Ariana Grande put on quite the Saturday Night Live show!

On Saturday night, the Dune: Part Two star returned to the Studio 8H stage to host once again… But added some pizzazz to his opening monologue with a little skin! He said:

“This is my third time hosting and, man, there’s just nothing like it. You know I’ve been doing cold plunges for 20 years, right? And the only thing I can compare this show to is that. I mean hosting is like jumping into an ice bath.”

As he spoke, the 56-year-old, who previously hosted in 2008 and 2012, casually began unbuttoning his shirt while a crew member wheeled in an ice bath! He continued:

“It’s scary, it’s exhilarating, your penis is in your stomach, there’s just no way to prepare for it. So what you gotta do is just jump right in.”

HA!

The Avengers: Endgame star then ripped off his shirt and pants and jumped in while promising a great show! BRRR! Watch (below):

The show started off with a State of the Union cold open, where Scarlett Johansson totally came out of nowhere to parody Republican senator Katie Britt… And hit it out of the park! See (below):

Hilarious!

Ariana was this week’s musical guest and graced the show with two performances of songs from her new album Eternal Sunshine. First, she sang We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love), which totally sounds like it’s about moving on from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, and then followed up with Imperfect For You… which sounds like it’s about her Ethan Slater — and their “happy disaster” relationship! Listen to her telling lyrics (below):

So cute that her mom Joan Grande got to introduce her! But Ari was more than just a singer for the night’s episode, as she also participated in a hilarious skit about being a people pleaser, and then flexed her Wicked vocal range with a skit about Moulin Rouge. Watch them both (below):

LOLz!

Catch up on the rest of the night’s highlights (below):

Boy, Josh sure had a thing for stripping down! But hey, those cold plunges must be working because he looks great!

Thoughts on this week’s episode, Perezcious readers?? How did Josh do? How about Ari?! What’d you think of ScarJo’s cameo? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via SNL/Peacock]