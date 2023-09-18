Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez BOTH File For Divorce -- 2 Months After Affair Shocker!

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have officially filed for divorce after two years of marriage. And it’s about time.

Two months after news broke about the estranged couple’s split — followed immediately by the bombshell Ariana was in a relationship with married Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, she and Dalton have finally taken legal strides to officially sever ties.

On Monday, the Thank U, Next singer’s lawyer Laura Wasser — the queen of the prenup — did the filing, citing the old standby “irreconcilable differences,” according to docs obtained by TMZ. Shortly after, the pop star’s real estate agent ex filed divorce docs of his own, listing February 20, 2023 as their date of separation. February. Inneresting…

You may be asking why exactly it took so long for the former lovers to take things to court… Seven months is a LONG time to be separated but not divorced. Sources told the outlet that Ari and Dalton took their time to really hash out details, including a settlement. We guess that means there won’t be a big battle if they already took care of all this behind the scenes? Apparently the Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored songstress is set to pay Dalton an unspecified amount of money and call it good.

Also on the positive side, the source claimed once again there’s no ill will between the two:

“They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”

The outlet reported that the two did, in fact, have a prenup. Hence hiring Wasser we expect.

Well, it looks like Ari and Ethan are both officially set to become divorcees… Probably a good thing since they’re apparently already living together!

