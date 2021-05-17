SURPRISE! Ariana Grande Is Now Married To Dalton Gomez!

Ariana Grande has officially tied the knot to fiancé Dalton Gomez!

According to TMZ, the pop star married the real estate agent over the weekend at her home in Montecito, California. It’s unclear who made the guest list, but the outlet reports there were only a few people in attendance, including family, and well, no real “ceremony.” The couple exchanged their vows in a completely informal and intimate way, one that was special for them.

Her rep confirmed the happy news, telling People:

“They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

No word on how long this surprise wedding was in the works for, but damn, if these two aren’t moving fast. Ari and Dalton became engaged in December, with the 27-year-old posting a pic of her stunning ring to Instagram to the pleasure of many followers and celebs:

Fans will recall how Ariana and her new man (Mr. Grande??) only went public during the coronavirus pandemic. Yes, the quarantine boyfriend became the quarantine fiancé, and is now the (hopefully vaccinated) quarantine husband. Crazy how time can fly!

As we previously reported, friends seemed to side-eye how quickly their relationship was moving — even despite how happy they seemed. A source told Entertainment Tonight just weeks after the engagement news:

“Ariana and Dalton have been spending a ton of time together since getting engaged and keeping things pretty low key and private. They’re mainly keeping to themselves and just enjoying their time together.”

The insider continued:

“They’re very in love right now, but friends think the engagement was somewhat rushed and are skeptical that the relationship will ultimately be short lived.”

The pov singer is known to wear her heart on her sleeve. She was engaged to Pete Davidson in 2018 for five months before the celebs called it off (it was also only one month following her ex Mac Miller‘s death).

Now, nearly three years later, and she’s married to her “forever” love. So guess she’s shoving it to her friends. LOLz!

Let’s just share our congratulations and wish them the best. Hopefully after the honeymoon we assume they’ll be taking, we can hear from the new Mrs. soon! Can’t blame us for wanting to see pics from the low-key micro wedding!

