Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande's new fiancé Dalton Gomez!

Dalton Gomez just had himself a great weekend, didn’t he?!

As we reported on Sunday, Ariana Grande surprised the world by announcing her engagement to her quarantine boyfriend — whom she’d only just started seeing in January of this year! And now, we’re getting a closer look at the man who makes the thank u, next singer so freakin’ happy!

Of course, this is the first public love interest for the pop princess since her engagement and then split from Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson back in 2018, so interest is high! Who is this Dalton Gomez guy, anyway?!

As it turns out, there’s quite a bit to know about him!

A Career Man!

Interestingly, Gomez does not work in the entertainment industry. A SoCal native and longtime LA resident, he knows the area so well because he’s a successful real estate agent! Currently, Gomez works as a buyer’s agent for the luxury real estate company Aaron Kirkman Group, reportedly specializing in high-profile deals for celebrity clients.

That’s good! After all, if he’s around celebs a lot already, you’d think he’s used to the lifestyle and not scared off by Ariana’s presence, right?! Now we just need to get Gomez and Chrishell Stause on the same real estate-themed reality TV show… LOLz!

An Immediate Connection

As we noted (above), Grande and Gomez have been privately dating since January, and it’s clear they had an instant connection from the start. All that started to leak out after they were spotted kissing in a Northridge bar early this year, and rumblings were that the pop powerhouse had herself a new man.

That turned out to be 100% true, as People and others began to uncover by March. At the time, a source relayed this about their chemistry (below):

“They have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

And oh, boy, look what it’s become ever since!

Quarantine Coupling

The coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent quarantines have made some relationships really thrive in the past year, and completely broke down others. In Ariana and Dalton’s case, quarantining together — at the singer’s Los Angeles crib, no less — brought them much closer together, and much faster!

Also back in March, a second source revealed Ari had been “very serious” about stay-at-home orders, and Dalton was right there by her side through all of it. Clearly, with an engagement to come forth after less than a year together, lockdown must have worked wonders for these two! Good for them!

Music Video Madness

As Ari’s fans already know, her new man decided to go on camera with the performer for her Stuck With U music video! Back in May, Ari and Justin Bieber premiered their new duet single, and it’s on the accompanying visuals where the couple made their first official public (ish?) appearance together!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Dalton doesn’t get a ton of screen time, but it still counts! In fact, he did so well with it, why not go for round two?!

And it certainly set off a TON of sweet reaction when it happened!

Family Friendly!

Low key the best part about the hot, young real estate agent? Ariana’s family approves of him!!

OK, maybe that’s not the best part, but certainly that makes things a lot easier! As it turns out, both families are approving of the relationship and excited for this young pair to fall more and more into love!

For one, the Positions singer’s mom, Joan, couldn’t hold back her excitement and posted this sweet tweet on Sunday morning, not long after Ari announced the engagement:

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

Awww! So nice to have mom’s support!

The 27-year-old pop star’s brother was right there, too! Frankie Grande popped into the comments section of Ari’s original IG post and shared his well wishes:

“I am so happy for you both and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you both! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!”

Love it!!!

According to People, a source claims that Dalton’s family is just as excited, too! The insider explained:

“They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.”

Woohoo! Like we said, it’s so sweet and emotional to see two families come together like this through the power of love! We’re not crying, you’re crying!! Congrats to the 7 Rings singer on landing the BEST ring (and apparently, the best man) of ’em all!

So happy for the happy couple! What say you, Perezcious readers?! Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram]